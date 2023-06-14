Advanced search
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
06/14/2023
153.15 USD   +0.32%
12:35pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Best-in-class multi-housing community in Washington, D.C. sells
PU
10:52aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets welcomes Bill Baumann to its multi-housing team
PU
10:52aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL secures $385M in debt and equity for The McBride Cohen Company to finance phase I of waterfront, trophy mixed-use project in Phoenix Metro
PU
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Best-in-class multi-housing community in Washington, D.C. sells

06/14/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C., June 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed on the sale of The Shay, a 245-unit, best-in-class multi-housing community located in the highly sought-after Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2015, The Shay features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel smart appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a heated pool with sundeck, two landscaped rooftop decks with seating and grills, catering kitchen and dining area and a fitness center.

Situated at 1924 8th St. NW, the property is located at the confluence of Shaw and the U Street Corridor at the intersection of 8th Street and Florida Avenue. The Shay is just three blocks from the Shaw-Howard University and U Street Metro Stations. Residents benefit from premier walkability to all area amenities, as well as several grocers. Additionally, it is within one mile from over 100 million square feet of downtown office space and 2.5 million square feet of retail, which includes the top restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Robert Jenkins and Bret Thompson.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
