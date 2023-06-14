Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Best-in-class multi-housing community in Washington, D.C. sells

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed on the sale of The Shay, a 245-unit, best-in-class multi-housing community located in the highly sought-after Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2015, The Shay features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel smart appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a heated pool with sundeck, two landscaped rooftop decks with seating and grills, catering kitchen and dining area and a fitness center.

Situated at 1924 8th St. NW, the property is located at the confluence of Shaw and the U Street Corridor at the intersection of 8th Street and Florida Avenue. The Shay is just three blocks from the Shaw-Howard University and U Street Metro Stations. Residents benefit from premier walkability to all area amenities, as well as several grocers. Additionally, it is within one mile from over 100 million square feet of downtown office space and 2.5 million square feet of retail, which includes the top restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Robert Jenkins and Bret Thompson.

