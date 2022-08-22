Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Birmingham MSA retail center sells for $12.9M

ATLANTA, August 22, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $12.9 million sale of Riverchase Crossings, an 89,576-square-foot retail center located in Hoover, Alabama within the Birmingham MSA.

Both JLL and EHG Properties represented the seller, Riverchase Crossings, LLC, and procured the buyer, Livingston Properties.

Built in 1977 and renovated in 2004, the 100-percent-occupied Riverchase Crossings spans approximately 8.51 acres. Current tenants of the property are Bed Bath & Beyond, Michaels, Office Depot and Chipotle. The site also offers a total of 556 parking spaces.

Located at 1761 Montgomery Hwy., the property offers super-regional access with Interstate 459, Interstate 65 and Route 31. The property features six points of ingress/egress, including two signalized access points off of Montgomery Highway and Lorna Road. Nearly, 78,000 vehicles pass the property along the two intersection streets. Additionally, the center benefits from an affluent submarket with an average household income within a three-mile radius of over $100,000, 42% higher than the Alabama average.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton and Associate Andrew Kahn. The EHG Properties team that represented the seller was led by Emris Graham.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.