WASHINGTON, D.C., Mar. 28, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $95 million sale of 1099 New York Avenue, NW, an iconic trophy office building located just four blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C.

JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between affiliates of Quadrangle Development Corporation and FarmView Ventures.

1099 New York Ave. is a 180,878-square-foot, 11-story office building featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, 17,500-square-foot average floor plates and a below-grade parking garage. A planned fitness center and rooftop repositioning project will further enhance the property's timeless appeal. The building is 95% leased to eight tenants with nine years of weighted average remaining lease term.

Located across from the luxury mixed-use CityCenterDC, 1099 New York Avenue sits within the most densely concentrated luxury amenity base in Washington, D.C., offering vibrant retail, high-end urban living and premium office space. The property is part of the East End submarket, just four blocks from the White House and convenient to a variety of public transportation options, including Metro access within a few blocks.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel and Matt Nicholson, Senior Director David Baker and Director Kevin Byrd.

"1099 New York Avenue offered a unique opportunity to invest in a trophy asset that is almost fully leased to a strong tenant mix in the nation's capital," Weir said. "In times of market uncertainty, investors prioritize assets with proven performance and an exceptional quality of real estate - both of which are exemplified in this property."

