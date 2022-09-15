Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Boutique inn and restaurant on Cape Cod finds new owner

BOSTON, September 14, 2022 - JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Waterford Inn & Spindler's Restaurant, a 15-room inn and a 145-seat restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, THG Properties, LLC, in the sale to Sawyer Realty Holdings, LLC. Sawyer Realty and its affiliate hotel management company, Meads Bay Hotel Group, own and manage 7 hotels throughout Massachusetts. Meads Bay was founded in 2021 by Jessica Rosenberg as a vehicle to manage the companies' boutique hotel portfolio. The Waterford Inn and Spindler's is Meads Bay's third acquisition in Provincetown this year and is a natural addition for the company.

Set in an 1850's Sea Captain's mansion and renovated from 2016-2018, The Waterford Inn provides harbor views. Inn amenities include complimentary breakfast, WiFi, room service, and sparkling/still water filtration. The property includes 15 guest rooms including a two-bed inn keeper unit, a restaurant, small café, a 454-square-foot cottage and lush gardens and patio lounge seating. Opened in 2016, Spindler's Restaurant offered an inspired menu of classic, French-style cuisine with Italian soul and the freshest of Cape Cod and New England ingredients. By popular demand Spindler's transitioned to serve Sabores de Mexico, a modern authentic Mexican cuisine full of flavor using the freshest of ingredients

The Waterford Inn and Spindler's Restaurant are positioned a short walk from the center of town and many local amenities, including shops, restaurants, galleries, museums, festivals and beaches. In addition, the property is near Provincetown Art Association & Museum (PAAM), Provincetown Theater and Pilgrim Monument. Provincetown is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in New England, only 116 miles from Boston, 122 miles from Providence and 293 miles from New York City. The city is accessible by a variety of transportation options, including Interstates 495 and 195, Route's 3 and 6, ferry boats departing from MacMillan Pier, Provincetown Municipal Airport and Peter Pan Bus Company.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team working on behalf of the seller was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki and Director Matthew Enright.

