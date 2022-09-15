Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-09-15 pm EDT
169.03 USD   +1.33%
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Refinancing arranged for two light industrial buildings in Tinton Falls, N.J.
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24.64 acquisition financing arranged for California multi-housing community
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Boutique inn and restaurant on Cape Cod finds new owner

09/15/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, September 14, 2022 - JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Waterford Inn & Spindler's Restaurant, a 15-room inn and a 145-seat restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, THG Properties, LLC, in the sale to Sawyer Realty Holdings, LLC. Sawyer Realty and its affiliate hotel management company, Meads Bay Hotel Group, own and manage 7 hotels throughout Massachusetts. Meads Bay was founded in 2021 by Jessica Rosenberg as a vehicle to manage the companies' boutique hotel portfolio. The Waterford Inn and Spindler's is Meads Bay's third acquisition in Provincetown this year and is a natural addition for the company.

Set in an 1850's Sea Captain's mansion and renovated from 2016-2018, The Waterford Inn provides harbor views. Inn amenities include complimentary breakfast, WiFi, room service, and sparkling/still water filtration. The property includes 15 guest rooms including a two-bed inn keeper unit, a restaurant, small café, a 454-square-foot cottage and lush gardens and patio lounge seating. Opened in 2016, Spindler's Restaurant offered an inspired menu of classic, French-style cuisine with Italian soul and the freshest of Cape Cod and New England ingredients. By popular demand Spindler's transitioned to serve Sabores de Mexico, a modern authentic Mexican cuisine full of flavor using the freshest of ingredients

The Waterford Inn and Spindler's Restaurant are positioned a short walk from the center of town and many local amenities, including shops, restaurants, galleries, museums, festivals and beaches. In addition, the property is near Provincetown Art Association & Museum (PAAM), Provincetown Theater and Pilgrim Monument. Provincetown is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in New England, only 116 miles from Boston, 122 miles from Providence and 293 miles from New York City. The city is accessible by a variety of transportation options, including Interstates 495 and 195, Route's 3 and 6, ferry boats departing from MacMillan Pier, Provincetown Municipal Airport and Peter Pan Bus Company.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team working on behalf of the seller was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki and Director Matthew Enright.

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Refinancing arranged for two light industrial buildings ..
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24.64 acquisition financing arranged for California mul..
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Boutique inn and restaurant on Cape Cod finds new owner
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Grocery-anchored retail center in South Florida sells fo..
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Indianapolis-area retail center sells for $14.6M
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building fi..
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two Washington, D.C. area medical offices trade
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of newly renovated Class A office in Charlotte clos..
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Seniors housing community in Dallas-Fort Worth suburb so..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 193 M - -
Net income 2022 871 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 993 M 7 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 166,81 $
Average target price 259,29 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.07%7 993
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.99%24 561
KE HOLDINGS INC.-9.24%23 061
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.33%13 468
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.19%8 620
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-33.81%5 525