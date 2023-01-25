Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
176.81 USD   -1.81%
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Investor interest in seniors housing remains optimistic heading into 2023
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island City
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored shopping center in Pennsylvania sells for $17M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island City

01/25/2023 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONG ISLAND CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 - JLL announced today it is leading the management operations and leasing efforts for Gaseteria Works, a 23,784-square-foot, boutique flex office and coworking space located in Long Island City's Queen Plaza neighborhood, which opened on January 23. The property management efforts have been implemented through Flex by JLL, JLL's enterprise-grade flexible space solution.

Gaseteria Works offers a wide range of workplace solutions, including coworking memberships, fully furnished private suites, meeting rooms and virtual addresses. It features state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained onsite team offering concierge and administrative services. The building features floors ranging from 8,000 to 14,500 square feet, with 12-foot to 15-foot ceilings and widely spaced mushroom columns. The lobby has been given a contemporary design, and the building has new windows, mechanical systems and elevators.

Located at 30-10 41st Ave., the property is adjacent to Sunnyside Yards at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 41st Avenue.Gaseteria Works offers easy access to neighboring boroughs and is just one train stop from Manhattan. Additionally, tenants are within walking distance to numerous restaurants and attractions.

After LargaVista Cos. acquired the asset in 2017, a multimillion dollar capital improvement program designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture was launched to reposition and enhance the former industrial building.

"We are thrilled to bring the Gaseteria Building to market," said Adam Good, COO of LargaVista. "As a true 24/7 live, work and play environment, Long Island City continues to attract a young and talented workforce that companies both large and small want to be around. The addition of this wonderful makeover of a 1920s industrial building will attract the types of tenants that will positively impact the community at large."

"The Gaseteria Building offers a terrific option for commercial tenants that demand substantial light and open space," said Managing Director Justin Haber. "It's an incredible redevelopment with critical access to mass transit."

"We are excited to add Gaseteria Works to our growing greater New York-area locations and national portfolio of flex locations managed by JLL," said Jacob Bates, Head of Flex and Experience Management by JLL. "The space is ready to usher in the next wave of future talent, companies and people that will build a community and inspire one another."

Open houses for the space will take place on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, which will include a free coworking day for guests, as well as a broker open house.

JLL's 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 3,800 buildings totaling more than 745 million square feet.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Investor interest in seniors housing remains optimistic ..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored shopping center in Pennsylvania sells f..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets arranges $48M non-recourse construct..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Chris Dale Joins JLL Capital Markets' Mid-Atlantic Indus..
PU
01/20Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Jones Lang LaSalle to $239 From $243, Maintains O..
MT
01/20Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Argianas & Associates team joins JLL Valuation Advisory
PU
01/20Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Sale-leaseback of single-tenant warehouse located south ..
PU
01/19Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored retail center in Riverside County trade..
PU
01/19Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $24.3M financing secured for six affordable housing asse..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 860 M - -
Net income 2022 721 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 392 M 8 392 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 176,81 $
Average target price 218,71 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.94%8 392
CBRE GROUP, INC.10.54%25 717
KE HOLDINGS INC.34.89%23 054
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.68%15 155
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.38.39%10 524
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION13.38%6 223