Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 - JLL announced today it is leading the management operations and leasing efforts for Gaseteria Works, a 23,784-square-foot, boutique flex office and coworking space located in Long Island City's Queen Plaza neighborhood, which opened on January 23. The property management efforts have been implemented through Flex by JLL, JLL's enterprise-grade flexible space solution.

Gaseteria Works offers a wide range of workplace solutions, including coworking memberships, fully furnished private suites, meeting rooms and virtual addresses. It features state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained onsite team offering concierge and administrative services. The building features floors ranging from 8,000 to 14,500 square feet, with 12-foot to 15-foot ceilings and widely spaced mushroom columns. The lobby has been given a contemporary design, and the building has new windows, mechanical systems and elevators.

Located at 30-10 41st Ave., the property is adjacent to Sunnyside Yards at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 41st Avenue.Gaseteria Works offers easy access to neighboring boroughs and is just one train stop from Manhattan. Additionally, tenants are within walking distance to numerous restaurants and attractions.

After LargaVista Cos. acquired the asset in 2017, a multimillion dollar capital improvement program designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture was launched to reposition and enhance the former industrial building.

"We are thrilled to bring the Gaseteria Building to market," said Adam Good, COO of LargaVista. "As a true 24/7 live, work and play environment, Long Island City continues to attract a young and talented workforce that companies both large and small want to be around. The addition of this wonderful makeover of a 1920s industrial building will attract the types of tenants that will positively impact the community at large."

"The Gaseteria Building offers a terrific option for commercial tenants that demand substantial light and open space," said Managing Director Justin Haber. "It's an incredible redevelopment with critical access to mass transit."

"We are excited to add Gaseteria Works to our growing greater New York-area locations and national portfolio of flex locations managed by JLL," said Jacob Bates, Head of Flex and Experience Management by JLL. "The space is ready to usher in the next wave of future talent, companies and people that will build a community and inspire one another."

Open houses for the space will take place on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, which will include a free coworking day for guests, as well as a broker open house.

JLL's 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 3,800 buildings totaling more than 745 million square feet.