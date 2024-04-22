HOUSTON, Apr. 22, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the sale of 777 Post Oak Boulevard, a 176,779-square-foot, Class A, boutique office building in Houston's Galleria/Uptown submarket.

Most recently renovated in 2021, the nine-story office building is currently 70% leased to a diverse rent roll of tenants with four years of remaining weighted average lease term (WALT).

777 Post Oak Boulevard is located in the heart of the Galleria and Uptown submarkets, surrounded by extensive retail and dining options. The property is adjacent to the Post Oak Hotel, the Uptown Park shopping center and is walkable to the Galleria, Houston's most prestigious enclosed mall. Additionally, the immediate area surrounding the property is home to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Houston, with home values ranging from $1 million to more than $40 million. 777 Post Oak Boulevard also has convenient access to Loop 610, Interstate 10 and Route 69 providing vehicular access to the greater Houston metropolitan area.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan. Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.purchased the asset.

