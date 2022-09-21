Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
160.15 USD   -2.51%
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells for $13M
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Philadelphia-MSA retail center sold
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Camelback Center fetches $61.8M in recent sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Camelback Center fetches $61.8M in recent sale

09/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX - September 20, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $61.8 million sale of Camelback Center, a Class A, multi-tenant office building totaling 236,553 square feet in Phoenix, Arizona.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Nuveen Real Estate, and procured the buyer, Bridge Investment Group.

Camelback Center is a nine-story, recently renovated office asset that is 82% leased to a diverse mix of tenants from various industries such as healthcare, finance, technology and insurance, among others. In 2021, the property underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation aimed at blending the workplace with nature components, featuring highly sought-after amenities like an outdoor tenant patio and gaming areas, a state-of-the-art conference facility, 24/7 on-site security and more.

"The quality of the asset really stood out within the submarket," said Ines Olesen, Senior Director, US Head of Office Dispositions for Nuveen Real Estate.

Positioned on a 1.67-acre site at the main-and-main intersection of 24th St. and Camelback Rd., Camelback Center is within walking distance of two of the most notable retail centers in Metro Phoenix, the Shops at Town & Country and Biltmore Fashion Park. This location is also minutes from some of the Metro's most affluent neighborhoods in Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Biltmore and the North Central Corridor. In addition, the property has connectivity to all of Metro Phoenix via immediate access to State Route 51.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Ben Geelan and Senior Director Will Mast.

"Despite some economic headwinds, the Phoenix market continues to attract a generous amount of investor interest," Geelan commented. "Over the last decade, Phoenix has led the nation in population and employment growth, which has created a robust economy supported by a diverse set of industries as well as a thriving real estate investment market. As a team, we've been tremendously fortunate to have played a role in more than $1 billion in multi-tenant office sales since the beginning of 2021 and look forward to what the remainder of 2022 brings."

"The Camelback Corridor is a particularly land-constrained market and is known as one of the premier corporate locations in Phoenix," added Mast. "While it was once occupied mainly by FIRE tenants, over the last few years there has been an influx of tech companies that are capitalizing on the millennial workforce surrounding the area."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 18-property industrial portfolio in the Midwest sells fo..
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Philadelphia-MSA retail center sold
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Camelback Center fetches $61.8M in recent sale
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Dallas Expands Industrial Team with Key New Hire
PU
04:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $61M construction loan secured for suburban Dallas senio..
PU
09/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL secures $133.6M financing for Nashville multi-housin..
PU
09/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northwest Denver retail center sells for $6.44M
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : First ground-up Flex by JLL space will open in Q2 2023
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Joint venture acquires 830 Third Ave. in $72M off-market..
PU
09/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 193 M - -
Net income 2022 871 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 674 M 7 674 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 160,15 $
Average target price 259,29 $
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.54%7 674
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.90%24 168
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.29%22 844
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.04%13 255
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-47.94%7 947
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-35.68%5 318