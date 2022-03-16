Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Charlotte-area regional shopping destination sells

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, March 15, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Poplin Place, a fully leased, 196,462-square-foot regional shopping center with a premier anchor tenant lineup in the Charlotte area community of Monroe, North Carolina.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Big V Property Group. New York-based Irgang Group acquired the asset.

With several recent key renewals and new leases executed, Poplin Place is fully occupied by a best-in-class anchor tenant lineup that includes T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Burlington, Big Lots! and pOpshelf, along with a Target shadow anchor. Additionally, with 3.38 million annual visits, the center is ranked within the top 10 percentile for shopping centers nationally.

Positioned on 30.21 acres at 2901 W US Highway 74, is Poplin Place is on the "going home" side of US 74 in Monroe, a suburban Charlotte community about half an hour from Uptown that is expected to grow its population by 12 percent over the next five years. The center is in a highly sought-after retail submarket and serves a population of more than 200,000 people within a 10-mile radius with an estimated buying power of $7.28 billion.

The JLL Retail team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Thomas Kolarczyk, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Retail Capital Markets Danny Finkle and Senior Director Eric Williams. Benjamin Bruner of Bruner Group represented the buyer.

"Poplin Place is an outstanding retail destination with exceptional fundamentals and highly productive retailers, spanning value merchandise, services, apparel and home furnishings," Kolarczyk said. "Big V Property Group did a tremendous job repositioning the property with a vibrant tenant lineup that serves the community."

"Irgang Group will benefit from stable, credit-quality cash flow and adds an excellent asset to their growing portfolio," Kolarczyk added.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Park City high-street retail property sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $67M in refinancing secured for a Minnesota multi-housin..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL launches proptech valuation products Valorem and AVM
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $135.68M refinancing secured for Class A office in Downt..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Increased demand fuels Unilev Capital industrial acquisi..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of upscale active adult community near Austin close..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Prince George's County Public Schools builds on success ..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Charlotte-area regional shopping destination sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $13.1M in refinancing secured for San Diego multi-housin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 990 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 158 M 11 158 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 223,68 $
Average target price 302,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.95%11 158
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.30%28 502
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.02%11 731
KE HOLDINGS INC.-54.97%10 845
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-32.25%5 818
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-16.59%5 436