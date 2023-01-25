Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
176.81 USD   -1.81%
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Investor interest in seniors housing remains optimistic heading into 2023
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island City
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored shopping center in Pennsylvania sells for $17M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Chris Dale Joins JLL Capital Markets' Mid-Atlantic Industrial Team

01/25/2023 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today Chris Dale has joined the firm as a Director in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. Dale will focus on middle market and private capital industrial transactions in the Mid-Atlantic region. He will work on the Industrial Investment Sales Advisory team.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Chris to our team," said Bill Prutting, Senior Managing Director. "His experience with middle market and private capital deals makes him a valuable asset to JLL and our clients as we accelerate the utilization of our firm's proprietary predictive analytic tool Horizon to further broaden our client base, geographic focus and deal size coverage."

Dale joins JLL with more than five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry supporting industrial sale transactions throughout the Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic region. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Virginia. Additionally, prior to graduating, Dale received a certification in finance, accounting, marketing and management.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join and immediately contribute to a growing team that has seen a doubling of its book of business and market share year-over-year," said Dale.

JLL Capital Markets Washington, D.C. Office Heads Andrew Weir and Jamie Leachman added, "the addition of Chris to our team significantly enhances our ability to support the needs of our private capital industrial clients."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Investor interest in seniors housing remains optimistic ..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored shopping center in Pennsylvania sells f..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets arranges $48M non-recourse construct..
PU
04:27aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Chris Dale Joins JLL Capital Markets' Mid-Atlantic Indus..
PU
01/20Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Jones Lang LaSalle to $239 From $243, Maintains O..
MT
01/20Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Argianas & Associates team joins JLL Valuation Advisory
PU
01/20Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Sale-leaseback of single-tenant warehouse located south ..
PU
01/19Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored retail center in Riverside County trade..
PU
01/19Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $24.3M financing secured for six affordable housing asse..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 860 M - -
Net income 2022 721 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 392 M 8 392 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 176,81 $
Average target price 218,71 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.94%8 392
CBRE GROUP, INC.10.54%25 717
KE HOLDINGS INC.34.89%23 054
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.68%15 155
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.38.39%10 524
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION13.38%6 223