Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Chris Dale Joins JLL Capital Markets' Mid-Atlantic Industrial Team

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today Chris Dale has joined the firm as a Director in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. Dale will focus on middle market and private capital industrial transactions in the Mid-Atlantic region. He will work on the Industrial Investment Sales Advisory team.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Chris to our team," said Bill Prutting, Senior Managing Director. "His experience with middle market and private capital deals makes him a valuable asset to JLL and our clients as we accelerate the utilization of our firm's proprietary predictive analytic tool Horizon to further broaden our client base, geographic focus and deal size coverage."

Dale joins JLL with more than five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry supporting industrial sale transactions throughout the Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic region. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Virginia. Additionally, prior to graduating, Dale received a certification in finance, accounting, marketing and management.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join and immediately contribute to a growing team that has seen a doubling of its book of business and market share year-over-year," said Dale.

JLL Capital Markets Washington, D.C. Office Heads Andrew Weir and Jamie Leachman added, "the addition of Chris to our team significantly enhances our ability to support the needs of our private capital industrial clients."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

