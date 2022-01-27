Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Churchill Real Estate secures $55M refinancing for luxury West Chelsea multi-housing rental property

NEW YORK, January 26, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it has arranged a $55 million refinancing for 517 West 29th St., a luxury, 60-unit, 10-story multi-housing rental property located along the High Line at the junction of Manhattan's Hudson Yards and West Chelsea neighborhoods.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Churchill Real Estate, to originate the loan through Square Mile Capital. Loan proceeds will be used to retire existing debt and fund operations during the stabilization period.

Set for delivery early this year and designed by Ben Hansen Architect, the property consists of 18 studios, 20 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments, along with four penthouses. Building amenities include a 24-hour lobby, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a landscaped garden with barbecue, a rooftop terrace, bicycle storage and nine private parking spaces. The units have been constructed to compete with ultra-luxury offerings and feature lofted ceilings and a range of best-in-class kitchen and bathroom appliances and fittings.

Located between 10th and 11th avenues between the Hudson River and the High Line and one block from Hudson Yards, the property boasts immediate proximity to some of New York City's best attractions and greenspaces, as well as world-class art galleries, shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Subway service on the 7 line is a five-minute walk from the property.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Christopher Peck, Managing Director Peter Rotchford and Associates Phil Cadorette and Ricky Song.

"We are pleased to complete the financing for this stand-out property, which offers superior amenities and finishes in one of the city's most dynamic and sought-after submarkets," Rotchford said. "The property is positioned to accommodate significant pent-up demand from renters seeking a luxury environment within the thriving West Chelsea neighborhood."

