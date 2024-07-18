DALLAS, July 17, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it completed the sale of Churchill Tower, a Class A office tower totaling 277,187 square feet in Dallas, Texas.

JLL represented the seller, and procured the buyer, TXRE Properties.

Churchill Tower is located at 12400 Coit Rd., at one of the most trafficked locations in the DFW Metroplex, the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635. This location provides connectivity to downtown Dallas, Dallas Love Field Airport, DFW International Airport and the surrounding communities of Highland Park, Prestonwood, Frisco and Plano.

Dallas is the No. 1 MSA for population growth and is now the fourth largest metro area in the country. The strength of the market, alongside the property's outperformance relative to its peer set, drove a competitive sales process for the Class A tower.

Completed in 1999, Churchill Tower is the newest office building by approximately 12 years in the Park Central submarket of Dallas. The 12-story office tower was recently renovated and boasts on-site amenities, including a café, fitness center and conference room. At 73% leased, the property has a diversified rent roll and includes tenants: Carr Riggs and Ingram, Level Four Advisory Services, Borden and Relation.

JLL Capital Market's Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Todd Savage, Director Ben Esterer, Associate Megan Babovec and Analyst Andrew Griffin.

TXRE Properties Justin Smith and Kolby Dickerson represented themselves in the acquisition.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.