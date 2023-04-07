Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
138.14 USD   -0.06%
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Class A apartment community in Lakewood secures fixed-rate permanent financing

04/07/2023 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, April 6, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged fixed-rate refinancing for Traverse Apartments, a newly constructed, Class A, 281-unit, luxury apartment community located within the Denver metro in Lakewood, Colorado.

JLL worked on behalf of the developer, a joint venture of Trailbreak Partners and Highland Development Company, to secure the fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Built in 2022, Traverse Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and large windows. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace, direct light rail access, a clubroom with shuffleboard, bike storage and repair shop, lounge pool with private cabanas and spa, co-working lounge, EV charging stations, indoor and outdoor fitness space and an outdoor kitchen.

Situated at 5495 W 10th Ave. within the Two Creeks neighborhood, Traverse Apartments is located steps from Sheridan Station light rail stop and 14 minutes from Union Station via the light rail. The property is a few blocks from both Sheridan Boulevard, a major north-south arterial roadway, and from the 6th Avenue Freeway, Denver's largest east-west highway linking to I-70 and C-470. The community conveniently sits halfway between the Denver Federal Center and Downtown Denver, and I-25 provides a 20-minute drive to the Denver Tech Center and Southeast Business Corridor. Traverse Apartments is less than a mile away from Sloan's Lake, the largest lake in Central Denver, and is surrounded by ample retail amenities, such as Lamar Plaza, Edgewater Marketplace and Belmar Downtown Lakewood.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Director Rob Bova.

"Traverse is an extremely well-built property, which translated to strong leasing performance after opening in the Q3 2022," said Bova. "The combination of volatility in the interest rate environment and lease-up dynamic of the asset made the refinancing process intensive," said Bova. "The Trailbreak team did a thorough, holistic analysis, including all financing options, and ultimately decided to move forward with fixed-rate financing through Fannie Mae."

Agency/GSE lending and loan servicing are performed by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 167 M - -
Net income 2023 654 M - -
Net Debt 2023 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 576 M 6 576 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 138,14 $
Average target price 199,38 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.32%6 576
KE HOLDINGS INC.35.24%23 570
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.64%21 267
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.62%14 476
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.72%10 441
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION14.08%6 249
