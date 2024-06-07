MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jun. 5, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of Baylis 495 Business Park totaling 103,500 square feet in Melville, New York.

JLL represented the seller, Creation Equity.



Baylis 495 Business Park is situated on 8.18 acres approximately one mile south of the Long Island Expressway. Key building features include 32-foot clear heights, 20 dock doors, two drive-in doors and excess parking.



The property is fully leased to the investment grade credit beverage company Keurig Dr. Pepper, who will utilize the site as its long-term, flagship location on Long Island to service their growing, high-volume last mile distribution network.



The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Managing Directors Marc Duval and Jordan Avanzato, Directors Jason Lundy and Nicholas Stefans, and Senior Managing Directors Jose Cruz and Steve Simonelli.

"Core capital has come back fast as the New York Metro has seen a deep source of unlevered buyers targeting newer vintage industrial assets," Duval stated.

"In this specific transaction, the credit, quality and location checked all the boxes," added Avanzato.

