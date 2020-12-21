Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Class A office asset in Kirkland, Washington trades

12/21/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, December 21, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the off-market sale of Waterfront Place on Yarrow Bay, a 52,828-square-foot office building in Kirkland, Washington.

JLL represented the seller, a discretionary investment fund managed by American Realty Advisors, and partnered with the Broderick Group to procure the buyer.

Waterfront Place on Yarrow Bay is located at 5209 Lake Washington Boulevard approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown Seattle on the east side of Lake Washington. The building is directly adjacent to the Yarrow Bay Marina and Yarrow Bay and is convenient to Interstate 405 providing north/south access throughout the area.

The property was 100% leased at closing to Bluetooth SIG, Inc. among other tenants.

The JLL team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Logan Greer, Managing Director Buzz Ellis and Senior Managing Director Gerry Rohm along with Managing Director Mark Flippo and Senior Vice President Sam Ziemba.

'Office investor interest remains strong for the Seattle market given the long-term strength of the underlying market fundamentals - the booming tech market, intellectual capital and low cost of living when compared to other major West Coast markets,' Greer said.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 22:24:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:25pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Class A office asset in Kirkland, Washington t..
PU
02:21pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Largest Tampa industrial spec project in 15 ye..
PU
01:01pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Salt Lake City area cold storage facility acqu..
PU
12:31pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL to arrange sale of 1.5 million BSF site at..
PU
11:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Retail lending remains active with insurance c..
PU
11:03aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 3-building light industrial/flex portfolio sel..
PU
10:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sheraton Wilmington South hotel in New Castle,..
PU
10:21aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northern N.J. medical office building gets ref..
PU
12/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Phoenix light industrial building sells for $1..
PU
12/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $16.96M equity raise secured for Arkansas stud..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 674 M - -
Net income 2020 331 M - -
Net Debt 2020 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 7 610 M 7 610 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 155,83 $
Last Close Price 148,33 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.80%7 610
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.206.41%31 788
CBRE GROUP, INC.3.26%20 743
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.33%5 783
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.29.37%5 770
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.577.32%5 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ