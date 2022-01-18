Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Class A suburban Chicago office portfolio sold to new owner

01/18/2022 | 01:40pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Corridors I and II, a two-building, Class A office portfolio totaling 301,606 square feet in Downers Grove, Illinois.

JLL represented the seller, Soundview Real Estate Partners, and procured the buyer, Group RMC.

Corridors I and II is located at 2651 and 2655 Warrenville Rd. in the prestigious Eastern-East/West Corridor submarket of Chicago. This location offers immediate access to Interstates 88 and 355 and is visible to more than 260,000 vehicles per day. Corridors I and II is about 25 miles west of Downtown Chicago and is approximately a 25-minute drive to both O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

Corridors I and II is fully leased to a diverse tenant roster of investment grade and corporate headquarters tenants, including Huntington, Oak Street Health and Citgo. The five-story buildings integrate a "smart park" design and are connected by the fitness center and conferencing facility, allowing for a corporate headquarters feel. Additional on-site amenities include a deli with outdoor seating, a tenant lounge with ping pong and foosball tables and a parking garage.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Patrick Shields, Sam DiFrancesca, Jaime Fink, Jeff Bramson and Bruce Miller.

"The level of leasing volume since the onset of COVID speaks to the location and desirability of the buildings," said Shields. "In this environment, there is a flight to credit and long-dated WALT; Corridors was able to offer both to the market."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
