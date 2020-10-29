Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Cleveland-area distribution center sold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:20am EDT

CLEVELAND, Ohio, October 28, 2020 -JLL announced today that it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Victory Commerce Center, a Class A, fully leased, 434-000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center in suburban Cleveland. JLL also handled the leasing assignment.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Illinois-based Westminster Capital. Investcorp purchased the asset and engaged a separate JLL team to place the acquisition loan. Additionally, a JLL team brokered the long-term, triple net lease with the existing, investment-grade tenant.

The best-in-class Victory Commerce Center was developed in 2019 as a mission-critical facility for its tenant. The building features 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors that are expandable to 83 knockout positions, nine drive-in doors that are expandable to 10, interior car parking, LED lighting, ESFR sprinkler system and ample building depth.

Situated on 40.4 acres at 43500 Victory Pkwy., Victory Commerce Center is within the greater Diamond Business Center, which is home to several other institutional-quality corporate users. This strategic distribution location is 3.5 miles from the intersection of Interstates 271 and 480 and 9.5 miles from the Interstate 80 Ohio Turnpike. This allows the tenant to reach customers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia within a half-day drive.

'The timely lease-up and successful sale of Victory Commerce Center is as much a reflection of the demand for well-located, modern industrial space as it is a testament to assembling the right team,' said Matthew Van Wie, Westminster Capital Vice President - Asset Management. 'I cannot overstate our gratitude to JLL, Geis Companies and the Village of Glenwillow for their respective contributions to the success of this development.'

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director John Huguenard and Managing Director Sean Devaney.

'The interest in the offering was very robust given the tenancy and strong fundamentals,' Devaney added. 'The opportunity to acquire a mission-critical facility leased at market rents was incredibly appealing.'

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team included Managing Director Matthew Schoenfeldt, Senior Managing Director Michael Gigliotti, Executive Managing Director Mike Tepedino and Senior Director Brian Walsh.

The JLL Agency Leasing team was led by Vice President David Stecker.

'Our team at JLL was proud to secure an investment-grade tenant that would not only create value for our client but also create jobs for the Village of Glenwillow,' Stecker said. 'Westminster's belief in the Cleveland market and our team at JLL was the driving force behind this successful project.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:19:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
10:20aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Cleveland-area distribution center sold
PU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid Center co..
PR
10/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Westridge Gardens refinanced with agency loan
PU
10/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Next Wave Investors refinances Westover Parc a..
PU
10/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Creative office in Boston's premier wellness h..
PU
10/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Fannie Mae lends $24.375M for Colorado townhom..
PU
10/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Chicago-area grocery-anchored retail center fi..
PU
10/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Over $118M in CA manufactured home financings ..
PU
10/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $49.1M in refinancing secured for the Millenni..
PU
10/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $100M+ investment secured for Fulton Market de..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 379 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net Debt 2020 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 5 262 M 5 262 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 135,50 $
Last Close Price 101,63 $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.62%5 262
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.97.38%20 393
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.34%14 387
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.21.19%5 609
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.92%5 602
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.25.87%4 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group