Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Community-focused retail center on Long Island trades

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Hauppauge Plaza, a 34,919-square-foot, community-focused retail center on Long Island in Hauppauge, New York.

JLL represented the seller, Heidenberg Properties. Serota Properties acquired the asset.

The 100-percent-leased Hauppauge Plaza is anchored by Dollar Tree. Additional tenants include Moe's Southwest Grill, Duck Donuts, Sola Salon, Ace Plus Cleaners, Jersey Mike's, Eddie's Sakura Sushi Matador Cigar Lounge and Mama Sbarro's Pizzeria. The property features a WALT of 4.4 years.

Hauppauge Plaza is located at 586 Veterans Hwy. on the corner of Wheeler Road (13,000 VPD) and Veterans Memorial Highway (32,000 VPD). The center benefits from a population of over 250,000 and an average household income of over $135,000 within a five-mile radius.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally and Jose Cruz, Managing Director Colin Behr and Senior Director JB Bruno, along with Senior Managing Director Andrew Scandalios.

According to Heidenberg Properties' Chief Operating Officer Jason Lazar, "Hauppauge Plaza presented us with the unique opportunity to re-invent a neighborhood center around Dollar Tree as our anchor. When it opened in late 2015, it served as a catalyst for other desirable national and regional operators. The ultimate result was a well-trafficked, high-energy shopping center catering to multiple convenience uses."

