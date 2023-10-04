DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale, joint-venture equity, and financing for Connection Park Logistics Center, a newly developed, Class A distribution center totaling 490,083 square feet in San Antonio, Texas.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Triten Real Estate Partners, and procured the buyer, CAPSTAR Real Estate. Additionally, JLL arranged an equity partnership between CAPSTAR Real Estate and an undisclosed investor, and secured a floating-rate, interest-only loan from Prime Finance for the acquisition of the property.

Connection Park Logistics Center is situated on 42.23 acres and includes 36-foot clear heights, six ramped doors and 348 trailer and car parking spaces. The cross-dock configured warehouse was completed in early 2023.

Located at 6851 Cal Turner Dr., the distribution center sits within an established industrial park, offering proximity to major national and global distribution centers. Connection Park's location offers immediate access to three major regional highways allowing for tenants to easily access the entire metropolitan area in addition to Houston (via IH-10) and Austin (via IH-35). Given its exceptional distribution reach, this industrial pocket is one of the most infill logistics locations in San Antonio.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt and Equity Placement team representing CAPSTAR Real Estate was led by Director Jarrod McCabe and Analyst Blake Jones.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Trent Agnew and Director Josh Villarreal.

