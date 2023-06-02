Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Dart Interests LLC To Bring Mixed-Use Development to Downtown Fort Worth

Dart Interests LLC, a national firm specializing in real estate investment and development, has announced the successful acquisition of Fort Worth's Central Library for $18 million. This milestone marks the first step of a transformative plan to revitalize the site into a captivating mixed-use development. The library, located at 500 West Third Street, within walking distance of Sundance Square, spans three floors and totals 250,000 square feet, setting the stage for Dart Interests' vision for a growing, vibrant downtown Fort Worth.

JLL was engaged by the city to oversee the sale and development of the property, as well as to consult on relocation of the central library services. The JLL team involved includes Todd Burnette and David Berzina.

"JLL is pleased to have played a pivotal role in securing a deal that benefits all parties involved," said Todd Burnette, Managing Director of JLL Fort Worth. "The development of the property will not only create new jobs within the towers and during construction, but it will also help generate additional tax revenues for the city."

"The development will potentially include 20-story buildings, adding a signature appeal to Fort Worth's skyline and ushering in fresh opportunities and growth for the area," added David Berzina, Vice President of JLL Fort Worth. "Additionally, this sale not only sets a new benchmark for commercial land sales in downtown Fort Worth but also reflects the immense value and potential of the Fort Worth market."

Dart Interests LLC boasts a diverse portfolio of properties that spans coast to coast including California, Florida, New York, South Carolina, and Texas.

"We are based here in North Texas and thrilled to kick off our first investment in our backyard. Fort Worth's business friendly approach and resultant growth makes it the ideal choice for us," said Christopher Kelsey, Dart Interests President. "We look forward to working with the city and its downtown residents and workforce to bring to life a development that gives more people the opportunity to live, work, play, and experience all that Fort Worth has to offer."