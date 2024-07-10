BOSTON, July 10, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the sale of Anthology of Troy and Anthology of Rochester Hills, two seniors housing communities totalling 184 units in the Detroit metropolitan statistical area.

JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, spearheaded by MedCore Partners. American House Senior Living Communities assumed management of both communities.



Anthology of Troy, now operating as American House Somerset, located at 3400 Livernois Rd. and Anthology of Rochester Hills, now operating as American House Hampton Village, located at 1775 S. Rochester Rd. are in premier northern suburbs of Detroit in excellent, high visibility locations near premium amenities and services.

American House Somerset and American House Hampton Village are two-story AL/MC communities with 93 and 91 units, respectively. Completed in 2017 and 2018, respectively, each community offers high-end finishes and superior construction quality. Across the portfolio, the communities offer restaurant-style dining rooms, secure outdoor courtyards, fitness and rehab spaces, theaters and beauty salons.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Jay Wagner and Rick Swartz and Director Jim Dooley.

"We congratulate American House and MedCore on the successful acquisition of a great opportunity for this new partnership. The transaction also served as a strategic disposition for our client and our team is grateful for the opportunity to assist them," said Dooley.

