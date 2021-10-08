Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Diversified Sunbelt multi-housing portfolio hits the market

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, Oct. 8, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged by Arch Companies to exclusively market for sale a six-property value-add multi-housing portfolio totaling 1,993 units in the high-growth southeastern markets of Jacksonville, Florida; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The garden-style portfolio comprises three properties in Winston-Salem, The Arlington, the Arcadian and The Charleston; two Jacksonville communities, Riverbank and Midtown Oaks; and The Abner in Spartanburg. The communities, which were constructed between 1962 and 1985, boast an average unit size of 929 square feet and feature a variety of amenities. Ownership has made significant investment in upgrades to the portfolio, with 60 percent of units renovated, as well as upgrading common areas and addressing deferred capital. Additionally, occupancies are trending towards full stabilization due to the renovation program, and new ownership will have the ability to continue the current renovation program, further enhancing revenues and producing strong cash returns.

The portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire value-add workforce housing in highly sought-after submarkets. Jacksonville, Winston-Salem and Spartanburg are all above the national average in terms of year over year employment and population growth, and each of these Sunbelt markets has strong long-term fundamentals.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller is being led by Senior Managing Director Roberto Casas and Managing Director Jeffrey Julien.

"This offering gives investors a unique opportunity to acquire significant scale in high-growth Southeast markets at an attractive per unit basis," Casas said. "Given current operations, new ownership will also see strong returns and have the ability to continue to upgrade units to further improve revenues. Furthermore, an investor can quickly and efficiently amass strong and durable cash flow in a single transaction."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
09:12aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Diversified Sunbelt multi-housing portfolio hits the mar..
PU
10/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $69.5M sale of suburban Chicago multi-housing community ..
PU
10/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Holiday shoppers plan to spend 25 percent more, compared..
PU
10/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban multi-housing community near Chicago trades
PU
10/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Luxury rental property in Williamsburg for sale
PU
10/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Announces Details of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Rel..
PR
10/07JLL : names Joe Silva Chief Information Security Officer
PR
10/07JLL Names Joe Silva as Chief Information Security Officer
CI
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Downtown Denver office portfolio sells for $85.5M
PU
10/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Augusta grocery-anchored neighborhood center sells for $..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 343 M - -
Net income 2021 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 841 M 12 841 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 253,26 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED69.84%12 841
CBRE GROUP, INC.57.27%32 458
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-31.43%23 718
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.88%22 806
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION33.04%8 105
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-42.73%7 111