Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Diversified Sunbelt multi-housing portfolio hits the market

CHARLOTTE, Oct. 8, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged by Arch Companies to exclusively market for sale a six-property value-add multi-housing portfolio totaling 1,993 units in the high-growth southeastern markets of Jacksonville, Florida; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The garden-style portfolio comprises three properties in Winston-Salem, The Arlington, the Arcadian and The Charleston; two Jacksonville communities, Riverbank and Midtown Oaks; and The Abner in Spartanburg. The communities, which were constructed between 1962 and 1985, boast an average unit size of 929 square feet and feature a variety of amenities. Ownership has made significant investment in upgrades to the portfolio, with 60 percent of units renovated, as well as upgrading common areas and addressing deferred capital. Additionally, occupancies are trending towards full stabilization due to the renovation program, and new ownership will have the ability to continue the current renovation program, further enhancing revenues and producing strong cash returns.



The portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire value-add workforce housing in highly sought-after submarkets. Jacksonville, Winston-Salem and Spartanburg are all above the national average in terms of year over year employment and population growth, and each of these Sunbelt markets has strong long-term fundamentals.



The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller is being led by Senior Managing Director Roberto Casas and Managing Director Jeffrey Julien.



"This offering gives investors a unique opportunity to acquire significant scale in high-growth Southeast markets at an attractive per unit basis," Casas said. "Given current operations, new ownership will also see strong returns and have the ability to continue to upgrade units to further improve revenues. Furthermore, an investor can quickly and efficiently amass strong and durable cash flow in a single transaction."



