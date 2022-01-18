Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Faring acquires core retail property in Atlanta's dynamic West Midtown area for $28.6M

01/18/2022 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $28.6 million sale of 17th and Northside, a fully leased, core, infill, 32,817-square-foot retail property in West Midtown Atlanta, one of the most dynamic and highly sought-after submarkets in the entire Southeast.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The Ardent Companies. Southern California-based Faring purchased the asset.

"We have long loved Atlanta's fundamentals and Midtown's growth story, so we are very excited to add 17th and Northside to our portfolio" said Faring's CEO, Jason Illoulian. "We want to have a presence here and are looking to further invest in the area."

Faring won the $28.6 million deal with an offer at full ask and a short due diligence period, adding to its fast-growing, nationwide net lease portfolio consisting of healthcare, retail and fast-casual drive-thrus.

17th and Northside is positioned at 1299 Northside Drive NW at the highly trafficked pin corner of 17th Street and Northside Dr., where it is visible to the more than 60,000 vehicles that pass by each day. The property also is strategically positioned between Westside Provisions, the Interlock and Atlantic Station, three of the most notable and visited, mixed-use developments in the Atlanta MSA.

The property is 100 percent leased to best-in-class retailers such as Chipotle, Dunkin' Donuts, McAlister's Deli, Hollywood Feed, SunTrust and more. The tenants serve a daytime population of more than 140,000 people, and the asset is near notable employers, including Georgia Tech University, which is home to over 36,000 students.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton and Associate Andrew Kahn.

"17th and Northside is an iconic, generational asset located in the rapidly growing West Midtown area of Atlanta with a best-in-class, curated tenant mix," Buchanan said. "The property received significant investor interest from a variety of different capital sources, due to the quality of the underlying real estate and its close proximity to economic drivers such as Midtown Atlanta and Georgia Tech."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:20pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Faring acquires core retail property in Atlanta's dynami..
PU
03:00pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $128M financing secured for Resort and Spa in Coachella ..
PU
01:40pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Class A suburban Chicago office portfolio sold to new ow..
PU
11:40aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Minneapolis-area retail center sale closes
PU
10:00aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Medical office in Durham trades to new investor
PU
09:50aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban New York warehouse purchase financed with $10.2..
PU
08:15aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Albany-area industrial acquisition financed with $4.8M l..
PU
01/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Economic improvements and increasing activity generate p..
PU
01/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale-leaseback of infill distribution center in Atlanta ..
PU
01/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of future multi-housing development in Raleigh subu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 853 M 12 853 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 254,68 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.44%12 853
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.31%34 054
KE HOLDINGS INC.4.37%25 009
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-12.17%14 056
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-16.71%7 267
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-7.10%6 156