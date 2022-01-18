Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Faring acquires core retail property in Atlanta's dynamic West Midtown area for $28.6M

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $28.6 million sale of 17th and Northside, a fully leased, core, infill, 32,817-square-foot retail property in West Midtown Atlanta, one of the most dynamic and highly sought-after submarkets in the entire Southeast.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The Ardent Companies. Southern California-based Faring purchased the asset.



"We have long loved Atlanta's fundamentals and Midtown's growth story, so we are very excited to add 17th and Northside to our portfolio" said Faring's CEO, Jason Illoulian. "We want to have a presence here and are looking to further invest in the area."



Faring won the $28.6 million deal with an offer at full ask and a short due diligence period, adding to its fast-growing, nationwide net lease portfolio consisting of healthcare, retail and fast-casual drive-thrus.



17th and Northside is positioned at 1299 Northside Drive NW at the highly trafficked pin corner of 17th Street and Northside Dr., where it is visible to the more than 60,000 vehicles that pass by each day. The property also is strategically positioned between Westside Provisions, the Interlock and Atlantic Station, three of the most notable and visited, mixed-use developments in the Atlanta MSA.



The property is 100 percent leased to best-in-class retailers such as Chipotle, Dunkin' Donuts, McAlister's Deli, Hollywood Feed, SunTrust and more. The tenants serve a daytime population of more than 140,000 people, and the asset is near notable employers, including Georgia Tech University, which is home to over 36,000 students.



The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton and Associate Andrew Kahn.



"17th and Northside is an iconic, generational asset located in the rapidly growing West Midtown area of Atlanta with a best-in-class, curated tenant mix," Buchanan said. "The property received significant investor interest from a variety of different capital sources, due to the quality of the underlying real estate and its close proximity to economic drivers such as Midtown Atlanta and Georgia Tech."



