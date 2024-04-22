SAN FRANCISCO (April 22, 2024) - JLL announced today a lease renewal by Figma, a product design and development platform, for 97,600 square feet of space at 760 Market. The long-term renewal is a sign of Figma's continued business strength and momentum, as well as its commitment to San Francisco, where the company has been based since 2012. Its thoughtfully designed office space, which captures the company's focus on craft, creativity, collaboration, and play, is also an important part of Figma's efforts to recruit and retain top talent.

Figma's Chief People Officer Nadia Singer said, "We designed Figma's Headquarters in San Francisco as a playful space for current and future Figmates to come together, collaborate, and build the future of design and creativity together. As we expand our physical footprint to accommodate our growing teams in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo and Singapore, I'm personally thrilled as a Bay Area native that we are also deepening our commitment to a city that Figma has called home for the better part of a decade."

Founded in 2012 by CEO Dylan Field and Evan Wallace, who met as students at Brown University, Figma's web-based platform helps teams around the world brainstorm, design, and build better products together - from start to finish. Coined "design's hottest startup" by Forbes and "the single most important design tool on the planet" by Gartner, Figma has nearly 1,400 employees - up from 800 in September 2022 - and counts companies like Google, Microsoft, The New York Times, Volkswagen, Notion and Netflix as customers.

"There is no workplace like Figma's offices, and it's clear the firm values its employees and the role of a creative, interesting environment for their greatest asset - their people," said Brittan Hawken, JLL Senior Managing Director who, along with Executive Vice President Hillary Hogan, arranged the lease. Newmark's Mike Brown, Roman Adler, and Bill Benton represented the landlord Phelan Building LLC in the deal.

Centered around a goal of supporting its employees' work and creativity, Figma has designed its headquarters and other offices with vibrant color, light, collaboration spaces and play-oriented moments than your typical tech space.

In June 2024, Figma will also host its annual conference Config at the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco for the second year in a row, further demonstrating its commitment to San Francisco.

Added Singer, "We're thrilled to bring more than 8,500 members of our community to downtown San Francisco for two days of talks and product launches at Config. It's a special time for our community, and a wonderful opportunity for people across the country and the world to see what makes San Francisco special."