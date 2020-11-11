Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Financing secured for Los Altos Trinity Green in burgeoning West Dallas

HOUSTON, November 11, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged acquisition financing for Los Altos Trinity Green, formerly known as Alta Trinity Green, a Class A, 324-unit multi-housing property in West Dallas.

JLL worked on behalf of Barvin to originate the 10-year, 2.625% fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan with five years of interest-only payments. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

With breathtaking views of the famous Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Dallas skyline, Los Altos Trinity Green is part of the master-planned, 24.8-acre Trinity Green development. Completed in 2019, the property consists of 270,794 rentable square feet and offers studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include an outdoor lounge, rooftop deck, clubhouse and game room, resort-style pool, courtyard grilling area, fitness center and dog washing station.

Located at 990 Singleton Blvd., Los Altos Trinity Green is positioned in the burgeoning West Dallas, just 10 minutes from Downtown and its Central Business District, a major employment hub with more than 2,500 companies and 30 million square feet of office space that supports more than 135,000 jobs. Additionally, Los Altos Trinity Green is in proximity to nearly 600 dining and retail options, the city's renowned medical district and Dallas Love Field Airport.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Susan Hill and Managing Director Cortney Cole.

