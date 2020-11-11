Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Financing secured for Los Altos Trinity Green in burgeoning West Dallas

Log in
11/11/2020 | 11:57am EST

HOUSTON, November 11, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged acquisition financing for Los Altos Trinity Green, formerly known as Alta Trinity Green, a Class A, 324-unit multi-housing property in West Dallas.

JLL worked on behalf of Barvin to originate the 10-year, 2.625% fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan with five years of interest-only payments. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

With breathtaking views of the famous Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Dallas skyline, Los Altos Trinity Green is part of the master-planned, 24.8-acre Trinity Green development. Completed in 2019, the property consists of 270,794 rentable square feet and offers studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include an outdoor lounge, rooftop deck, clubhouse and game room, resort-style pool, courtyard grilling area, fitness center and dog washing station.

Located at 990 Singleton Blvd., Los Altos Trinity Green is positioned in the burgeoning West Dallas, just 10 minutes from Downtown and its Central Business District, a major employment hub with more than 2,500 companies and 30 million square feet of office space that supports more than 135,000 jobs. Additionally, Los Altos Trinity Green is in proximity to nearly 600 dining and retail options, the city's renowned medical district and Dallas Love Field Airport.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Susan Hill and Managing Director Cortney Cole.

JLL delivers multi-housing investors a full range of solutions through one diverse, integrated platform. The division employs approximately 400 professionals who provide comprehensive investment sales advisory and disposition services with access to thousands of domestic and foreign investors. JLL is also one of the nation's largest affordable and conventional multi-housing and seniors housing lenders with comprehensive loan underwriting, asset management and loan servicing capabilities.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 16:56:06 UTC

