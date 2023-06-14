Advanced search
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
151.11 USD   -1.02%
04:45pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : The S. Hekemian Group lands financing to develop Valley Hospital Surgery Center at “the District”
PU
04:45pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Financing secured for newly built distribution facility in Fort Worth
PU
12:35pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Best-in-class multi-housing community in Washington, D.C. sells
PU
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Financing secured for newly built distribution facility in Fort Worth

06/14/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
FORT WORTH, June 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged financing for Meacham Commerce Center Building 1, a Class A industrial facility totalling 334,750 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, McCormack Commercial, to secure the loan from Protective Life Insurance Company.

Built in 2022, the property is located north of downtown Fort Worth and is situated on 19.36 acres, allowing for 240 car parking spaces and 103 trailer parking spaces. The fully leased building has a 36-foot clear height, cross-dock loading capabilities, 60-foot staging bays, 70 dock-high doors and four drive-in ramps.

Meacham Commerce Center has excellent access and proximity to the DFW airport and major interstates, including frontage along Interstate 35 West and near direct access to Interstate 820, two of DFWs major trade routes.

Moving forward, Meacham Commerce Center, situated on approximately 80 acres, will deliver three additional buildings adding another 977,161 square feet to the park. When complete, the three buildings will accommodate tenants ranging from 20,000 square feet to 600,000 square feet. Building configurations will be rear load and cross dock with clear heights from 24'-40'. Fronting I-35W will be a 69,120 square foot rear load facility. A 582,540 square foot cross dock is planned in the heart of the site with 325,750 square feet on its western border. The remainder of the project will be leased by Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Colby Mueck along with John Beeler and John David Johnson.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 20:44:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
