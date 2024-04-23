MIAMI, Apr. 23, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the $40.5 million sale of Cypress Park, an industrial park totalling 256,838 square feet in Orlando, Florida.

JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, Harbert Management Corporation.

Cypress Park consists of five buildings located at 9500-9901 Satellite Blvd. The fully occupied industrial park is situated on 23.47 acers and features 20- to 24-foot clear heights and rear-load capabilities.

Cypress Park is centrally located within an established industrial pocket of Orlando largely institutionally owned and comprised of national tenants within some of the market's premier buildings. The industrial park is 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and 16 minutes from Downtown Orlando.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Managing Director Luis Castillo, Senior Director Cody Brais and Analyst Taylor Osborne.

"The successful closing of Cypress Park represents the continued strength and institutional demand for highly functional warehouses with great access within the South Orange submarket of Orlando," noted Brais.

