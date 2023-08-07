WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 7, 2023 -JLL announced today that the new Orchard Workspace by JLL, a 39,000-square-foot flexible office and coworking space, has opened within the Washington D.C. metro in Arlington, Virginia. The space owned by JBG SMITH and is fully managed and operated by JLL Property Management's Flex by JLL team. This opening marks the second project between Flex by JLL and JBG after Workspace at Reston Town Center successfully launched in Spring of 2021.

This Arlington location serves as the third Orchard Workspace by JLL after opening in Seattle in the fall of 2022 and Brooklyn in the spring of 2021.

Arlington's Orchard Workspace by JLL provides various shared workspace solutions, including fully furnished team suites and private offices for teams ranging from one to over 35 members, individual coworking access, virtual address memberships and meeting room rentals. Memberships include access to building amenities, community networking events and a dedicated team with an on-site sales manager.

Situated at 2451 Crystal Dr., the space is set in the fastest growing business hub in the D.C metro area, Arlington's National Landing. The property is located within an interconnected and amenity-rich neighborhood that is surrounded by numerous retail and dining options, as well as 60 miles of walking, running and biking trails. Additionally, the transit-oriented location allows for walkability to the recently approved second Crystal City metro entrance and current station and Virginia Railway Express, as well as quick access to I-395, I-66, Key Bridge, GW Parkway and Richmond Highway. It is also just minutes away from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"As we continue to transform National Landing, we are focused on creating a bustling neighborhood that offers solutions for every type of business - big and small. We are thrilled to partner again with JLL to fill a gap in the submarket that allows companies to adjust and explore the type of office that works for them," said Brian Cotter, EVP of JBG SMITH.

"We are excited to continue to expand the Orchard brand nationally and for our second location with our trusted partners at JBG SMITH. Our first location has seen tremendous success, and we look forward to bringing the same levels of service quality and operational success to the Crystal City Orchard location," said Jacob Bates, Head of Flex and XM by JLL. "The addition of this Orchard Workplace location joins our growing network of Flex by JLL and XM (Experience Management) locations in the region. This will create opportunities for the locations to support each other and our members who enjoy these spaces."

JLL's 4,100 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 4,000 buildings totaling over 800 million square feet.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.