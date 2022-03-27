Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Flight-to-quality propels sale and financing of Orlando office building

03/27/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ORLANDO, March 25, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the sale and financing of the GAI Building, a fully leased, trophy office property totaling 106,966 square feet in Downtown Orlando, Florida.

JLL represented the seller, 618 East South Street, LLC, and procured the buyer, Denholtz Properties. Additionally, JLL worked on behalf of Denholtz Properties to secure the acquisition loan through a regional bank.

Completed in 2011 by Ustler Development, Inc., the GAI Building is one of Orlando's newest office properties and was downtown's first privately developed LEED-certified office building. The GAI Building is fully leased to six tenants, including GAI Consultants who operates its southeastern headquarters at the property.

Located at 618 East South St., the GAI Building is adjacent to and visible from SR 408 East-West Expressway, one of Orlando's primary roadways. The building is in the South Eola district and part of the highly desirable Thornton Park neighborhood with a variety of amenities, including high-end condominiums and apartments, Lake Eola Park and restaurants/retail offerings. Additionally, the GAI Building benefits from the growing Downtown Orlando office market, which has seen rents and demand steadily increase.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Robbie McEwan.

"We saw tremendous investor interest for the GAI Building due to the high-quality nature of the asset and the growing appeal and in-migration of companies and residents to Downtown Orlando and the surrounding area," McEwan said.

JLL's Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Directors Michael Klein and Jon Mikula, Senior Director Maxx Carney and Associate Ryan Carroll.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 20:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
