  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Florida office market continues to attract investor interest

12/28/2021 | 12:27pm EST
MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $55.5 million sale of The Offices at Pelican Bay, a two-building, Class A office portfolio totaling 177,557 square feet in Naples, Florida. The sale marks the largest office transaction on Florida's Southwest coast this year.

JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Miami-based SQUARE2 Capital and Steelbridge Capital. The selling partnership purchased the property for $33.6 million in 2014. This marks the partnership's second round trip in Naples in recent years and the second time JLL has worked with the partnership in a sale; the partnership bought the SunTrust Building across the street in 2014 for $17.5 million and sold it a year later through JLL for $25.5 million.

The Offices at Pelican Bay comprise two, six-story buildings that are leased to a diverse, stable tenant roster. Located at 5801 and 5811 Pelican Bay Blvd., the properties sit on nearly 10 acres at the intersection of Pelican Bay Boulevard and Tamiami Trail North within the coveted Pelican Bay community. The properties are within close walking distance of the retail and dining options at Waterside Shops and Artis Naples Philharmonic Cultural Center and are surrounded by a thriving residential market and a variety of high-end and extended-stay hotel options. Additionally, Naples is only one-hour from Fort Myers International Airport and under three hours from both Miami and Tampa.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Hermen Rodriguez and Chris Drew, Managing Director Ike Ojala and Director Matthew McCormack. Patrick Fraley, CCIM of Investment Properties Corporation of Naples, procured the buyer.

"Florida's business friendly and tax-friendly environment continues to attract new companies and investors to the market," McCormack said. "As a result, we are finding investor interest continues to grow for well-located office properties with value-add components such as The Offices at Pelican Bay."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 502 M 13 502 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 267,53 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED80.31%13 502
CBRE GROUP, INC.71.86%35 353
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.18%23 318
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-55.13%15 803
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.23%8 392
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.63.65%6 382