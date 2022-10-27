Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Fort Capital secures financing for 28 industrial buildings in Houston

HOUSTON - October 26, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $60 million in acquisition financing for 28 Class B industrial flex buildings totaling 673,679 square feet in Houston, Texas.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Fort Capital, in securing the senior loan through Argentic for the acquisition and stabilization of the properties.

The portfolio is 84% leased to a diverse group of 101 tenants. The properties offer 14'-18' clear heights and up to 60% office finish. The portfolio consists of:

10606 and 10612-10616 Hempstead Road

2517-2523 Fairway Park Dr.

11000 Stancliff

10925 Kinghurst

10325 Landsbury Dr.

3727 Greenbriar Dr.

10610-10630 Rockley Road

902-910 and 912-930 Gemini St.

The properties are positioned within Houston's Southwest, Southeast and Northwest industrial submarkets. Each property has convenient access to the area's transportation infrastructure, including Interstates 10, 45 and 69.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Managing Director Cullen Aderhold.

