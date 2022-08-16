Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Fort Worth retail and office village sells

DALLAS, August 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Crockett Row at West 7th, a five-block, pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use, urban village, totaling 282,334 square feet of Class A retail and office space in Fort Worth, Texas.

JLL represented the seller, The Carlyle Group, and procured the buyer, Younger Partners Investments.

Developed in 2009, Crockett Row at West 7th features a dynamic food, fun and fitness tenant roster, including Movie Tavern, LA Fitness, Common Desk, Mash'd, Social House and Concrete Cowboy, as well as new tenants, such as One Medical and Sandbox VR. Over the past few years, Crockett Row has evolved into the casual, regional service and entertainment center of Fort Worth, serving the immediate consumers within 1.5 miles of the West 7th entertainment district, the greater Downtown Fort Worth District and students at Texas Christian University.

Located at 816 Foch St., Crockett Row is situated at the southeast corner of University Drive and West 7th Street, adjacent to Fort Worth's Cultural District and just west of Downtown. The property is part of the larger West 7th development, which embodies the live-work-play lifestyle with a total of 2,700 multi-housing units, 1.2 million square feet of office and 1.1 million square feet of food and entertainment-rich retail within walking distance of the space. The center is proximate to the affluent Westover Hills and Rivercrest neighborhoods and is surrounded by iconic destinations, such as Sundance Square and Museum Mall. Additionally, the village is ideally situated just two miles from one of the most heavily trafficked intersections in Texas, the junction of Interstate 30 and Interstate 35W, which receives a traffic count of over 348,000 vehicles per day.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Gerard and Ryan Shore and Analysts Greyson Fewin and Pauli Kerr.

