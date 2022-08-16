Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-08-16 am EDT
187.69 USD   +0.53%
11:24aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Publix-anchored retail center in Georgia sells for $12M
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of multi-housing community in Arizona closes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Fort Worth retail and office village sells

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, August 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Crockett Row at West 7th, a five-block, pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use, urban village, totaling 282,334 square feet of Class A retail and office space in Fort Worth, Texas.

JLL represented the seller, The Carlyle Group, and procured the buyer, Younger Partners Investments.

Developed in 2009, Crockett Row at West 7th features a dynamic food, fun and fitness tenant roster, including Movie Tavern, LA Fitness, Common Desk, Mash'd, Social House and Concrete Cowboy, as well as new tenants, such as One Medical and Sandbox VR. Over the past few years, Crockett Row has evolved into the casual, regional service and entertainment center of Fort Worth, serving the immediate consumers within 1.5 miles of the West 7th entertainment district, the greater Downtown Fort Worth District and students at Texas Christian University.

Located at 816 Foch St., Crockett Row is situated at the southeast corner of University Drive and West 7th Street, adjacent to Fort Worth's Cultural District and just west of Downtown. The property is part of the larger West 7th development, which embodies the live-work-play lifestyle with a total of 2,700 multi-housing units, 1.2 million square feet of office and 1.1 million square feet of food and entertainment-rich retail within walking distance of the space. The center is proximate to the affluent Westover Hills and Rivercrest neighborhoods and is surrounded by iconic destinations, such as Sundance Square and Museum Mall. Additionally, the village is ideally situated just two miles from one of the most heavily trafficked intersections in Texas, the junction of Interstate 30 and Interstate 35W, which receives a traffic count of over 348,000 vehicles per day.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Gerard and Ryan Shore and Analysts Greyson Fewin and Pauli Kerr.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
11:24aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Publix-anchored retail center in Georgia sells for $12M
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of multi-housing community in Arizona closes
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $47M in financing secured for multi-housing development ..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Detroit-area retail center sells for $45M
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Investor purchases open-air retail center in Indiana
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $32M refinancing secured for Class A office buildings in..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Medical office building in northern New Jersey trades
PU
08/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : EQT Exeter acquires an eight-property, Class A industria..
PU
08/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing c..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 193 M - -
Net income 2022 891 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 946 M 8 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 186,70 $
Average target price 259,29 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.68%8 946
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.20%27 560
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.53%20 471
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.96%14 223
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-37.24%9 419
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-28.19%6 116