Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Four-building Brooklyn apartment portfolio sells for $16.3M

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
NEW YORK, January 27, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $16.3 million sale of a 24-unit, 17,000-square-foot, four-building multi-housing portfolio in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.

JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Node, a global asset management company that co-invests, co-develops and manages high-density urban rental communities in creative capital cities throughout North America and Europe. A Brooklyn-based multi-housing operator acquired the portfolio.

The portfolio consists of 24 market rates units across four six-unit, four- and five-story properties, all of which are ideally located within the dynamic Bushwick neighborhood, offering ready access to area shops, restaurants and entertainment in close proximity to mass transit, including the M and L subway lines, with service throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Node currently has a pipeline of 8,000 units globally across five countries in North America and Europe.

"This sale is a testament to the asset value creation that our curated living concept has achieved in the U.S. multi-housing market and beyond," said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node. "We are now seeking larger opportunities with development and capital partners to advance our urban living concept at an institutional level in New York City and throughout the United States."

"I am proud that we develop the next generation of urban living with these affordable, design-led and community-focused residences that meet the growing needs of urban renters," Dorothea Donelan Avery, Node Brooklyn Partner / Co Founder and Construction Manager of the portfolio, added.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Brendan Maddigan and Stephen Palmese; Managing Directors Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Michael Mazzara; Vice President Patrick Maddigan; and Associate Connor McCullough.

"These properties benefited from strong in-place cash-flow and occupancy throughout COVID and are some of the highest-quality and best-designed assets in the market, creating a unique opportunity to own a well-located multi-housing portfolio offering sustainable long-term growth potential," Stanton said.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
