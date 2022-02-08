Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Fully leased LoDo District office building trades for $25.8M

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $25.8 million sale of Hardware Block, a 54,125-square-foot, boutique office building in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) District.

JLL represented the seller, Unico Properties, and procured the buyer, Asana Partners. Additionally, Asana Partners has engaged JLL Property Management to handle management of the property.



Originally built in 1895, Hardware Block is a brick and timber building offering four stories of creative office space with exposed timber beams, 12-16' ceiling heights and operable windows to maximize natural light and fresh air. In addition, the property has an elevator-served subterranean parking garage, which is a unique feature for buildings of this vintage. Hardware Blocks is fully leased to two tenants.



Hardware Block is positioned at 1515 - 1527 Wazee in LoDo, the submarket that has maintained the highest levels of leasing activity in Denver's central business district. LoDo is anchored by Denver's Union Station and provides a wide variety of restaurants, boutique hotels and residential developments alongside marquee destinations such as Coors Field, Dairy Block and Market Station.



The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Mark Katz, Managing Director Peter Merrion and Senior Director Hilary Barnett.



"Hardware Block is one of Denver's finest examples of historic brick & timber buildings and was well received by the market," Merrion noted. "The purchaser is very excited to add this property to their unique Denver portfolio."



