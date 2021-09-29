Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored power center in Central Pennsylvania trades

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA - Sept. 29, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Monroe Marketplace for an all-in price of $44.8 Million. Monroe Marketplace is a 372,794-square-foot, grocery-anchored power center, anchored by GIANT Food Stores in the central Pennsylvania community of Selinsgrove.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of an undisclosed institutional investor. Acadia Realty Trust acquired the property.

Monroe Marketplace is anchored by a premier lineup of national retailers, including GIANT Food Stores, T.J. Maxx, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Ross, Old Navy, PetSmart and Ulta Beauty and features a best-in-class Target shadow anchor. The property features a variety of other national and regional retailers and restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Longhorn Steakhouse, Michael's and Sally Beauty.

Large format retail center transactions slowed during the pandemic due to perceived risk on big box spaces, however, dominant, well-performing high credit-tenant assets such as Monroe Marketplace have proven resilient. The center has been +92% occupied over the last five years, and shown significant leasing momentum and spreads, with additional robust tenant-renewal activity.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Munley and Jim Galbally and Senior Director Colin Behr.

"Monroe Marketplace represents a clear market trend of a significant increase in both current activity and future demand for large format retail centers," said Munley. "The JLL team's current pipeline of allocated, and new to market assignments, reflects the market demand to place capital within the space. We fully anticipate pricing trends to show yield compression as more like-kind assets come to market."

"We continue to see growing demand for top tier power centers throughout the country," added Galbally. "Monroe Marketplace provided a rare opportunity to acquire a dominant Giant anchored power center with excellent tenant credit and term."

"Assets such as Monroe Marketplace, the dominant center in the trade area, performed exceptionally well throughout the pandemic proving out the resilience of the sector which ultimately drove investor interest," said Behr.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:02pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Grocery-anchored power center in Central Pennsylvania tr..
PU
09/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New distribution facility near Indianapolis sells for $4..
PU
09/28BRIGHTVIEW : Ronald McDonald House Reopens with New Landscaping Courtesy of BrightView
AQ
09/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Delta variant delaying re-entry decisions, but not derai..
PR
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Growing Inland Empire grocery-anchored shopping center t..
PU
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sheraton Old San Juan hotel and retail complex trades to..
PU
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Regional logistics center near Dallas trades
PU
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Net-leased retail portfolio in DFW trades
PU
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $34M multi-housing community in Rochester Minnesota sets..
PU
09/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Publix-anchored retail center in growing Huntsville area..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 209 M - -
Net income 2021 765 M - -
Net Debt 2021 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 639 M 12 639 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 249,29 $
Average target price 299,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED67.60%12 639
CBRE GROUP, INC.54.78%31 944
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.82%22 348
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.60%20 817
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION33.36%8 102
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-44.07%6 375