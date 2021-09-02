Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored retail center in growing Orlando area sells for $35M

ORLANDO, Sept. 2, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $35 million sale of Shoppes at Nona Place, a fully leased, 60,557-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Bravo Supermarkets in Orlando, Florida.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a venture between North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments. A private investor group affiliated with the Flocchini/ Van Wagner Families acquired the property. Advisory support services for the buyer were provided by Edward Romanov of Transitional Finance Partners, LLC.

Shoppes at Nona Place was constructed in 2018 and 2019 and is anchored by Bravo Supermarkets, a market-dominant Hispanic grocer and the only Hispanic grocer in more than nine miles. The fully occupied retail center is also home to a complementary mix of tenants, including Pet Supermarket, First Watch, Heartland Dental, BurgerFi, Aveda, Lime Fresh, F45 and Pig Tails.

Situated on 14.6 acres at 13000 Narcoossee Rd., Shoppes at Nona Place is in a high barriers-to-entry area in the heart of Lake Nona, the 12th fastest-growing community in the nation and Orlando's most-desirable submarket. More than 28,600 residents earning an average annual household income of nearly $120,000 live within a three-mile radius of the property, which is expected to grow 28% by 2025. Additionally, the property is surrounded by a robust and affluent Hispanic population of about 30,000 within the trade area. The property is also within an emerging medical hub and proximate to significant demand drivers, including the USTA National Campus and Valencia College's Lake Nona Campus.

The JLL Capital Markets team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, Senior Director Whitaker Leonhardt, Director Michael Brewster and Associate Tommy Isola.

'Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire nation and is truly the place where business and residents want to be because it has so many 'quality of life' drivers,' Peterson said. 'I cannot think of a region in the nation that already has this level of activity, with so much runway still ahead. For that reason, everyone is clamoring for great real estate in this region. Shoppes at Nona Place is squarely in the middle of all the current action and poised well to benefit from the continued extraordinary growth.'

