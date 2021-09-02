Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored retail center in growing Orlando area sells for $35M

09/02/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Sept. 2, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $35 million sale of Shoppes at Nona Place, a fully leased, 60,557-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Bravo Supermarkets in Orlando, Florida.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a venture between North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments. A private investor group affiliated with the Flocchini/ Van Wagner Families acquired the property. Advisory support services for the buyer were provided by Edward Romanov of Transitional Finance Partners, LLC.

Shoppes at Nona Place was constructed in 2018 and 2019 and is anchored by Bravo Supermarkets, a market-dominant Hispanic grocer and the only Hispanic grocer in more than nine miles. The fully occupied retail center is also home to a complementary mix of tenants, including Pet Supermarket, First Watch, Heartland Dental, BurgerFi, Aveda, Lime Fresh, F45 and Pig Tails.

Situated on 14.6 acres at 13000 Narcoossee Rd., Shoppes at Nona Place is in a high barriers-to-entry area in the heart of Lake Nona, the 12th fastest-growing community in the nation and Orlando's most-desirable submarket. More than 28,600 residents earning an average annual household income of nearly $120,000 live within a three-mile radius of the property, which is expected to grow 28% by 2025. Additionally, the property is surrounded by a robust and affluent Hispanic population of about 30,000 within the trade area. The property is also within an emerging medical hub and proximate to significant demand drivers, including the USTA National Campus and Valencia College's Lake Nona Campus.

The JLL Capital Markets team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, Senior Director Whitaker Leonhardt, Director Michael Brewster and Associate Tommy Isola.

'Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire nation and is truly the place where business and residents want to be because it has so many 'quality of life' drivers,' Peterson said. 'I cannot think of a region in the nation that already has this level of activity, with so much runway still ahead. For that reason, everyone is clamoring for great real estate in this region. Shoppes at Nona Place is squarely in the middle of all the current action and poised well to benefit from the continued extraordinary growth.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Valuation Advisory expands renewables grou..
PU
03:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Boston industrial acquisition finance..
PU
03:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Grocery-anchored retail center in growing Orla..
PU
03:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $37.308M financing arranged for new luxury con..
PU
02:12pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Edens Corporate Center Class A office property..
PU
08/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $185.6M non-performing loan acquired by Dornin..
PU
08/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Landmark tower with massive data center value-..
PU
08/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $81M sale of multi-housing community in Los An..
PU
08/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Frontline QSR workers favored over technology ..
PU
08/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : San Antonio retail center acquisition financed
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 396 M - -
Net income 2021 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 478 M 12 478 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 246,10 $
Average target price 293,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED63.40%12 478
CBRE GROUP, INC.55.21%32 033
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.67%24 986
KE HOLDINGS INC.-66.66%24 437
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.05%8 146
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-34.90%7 981