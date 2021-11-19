Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Healthcare building within The Illinois Science + Technology park trades

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of 4901 Searle Parkway, a 228,362 rentable-square-foot healthcare building located within The Illinois Science + Technology Park in Skokie, Illinois.

JLL represented the seller, American Landmark Properties. The buyer was TopMed Realty, a private equity firm focused on healthcare real estate.



Situated within the 22.6-acre master-planned Illinois Science + Technology Park, 4901 Searle Parkway originally served as the headquarters to pharmaceutical giant G.D. Searle. Today, following transformative capital improvements and the success of the campus, the property is leased to investment grade and nationally recognized healthcare tenant, NorthShore University HealthSystem.



The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Brian Shanfeld.



JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.



For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

