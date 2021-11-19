Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Healthcare building within The Illinois Science + Technology park trades

11/19/2021 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of 4901 Searle Parkway, a 228,362 rentable-square-foot healthcare building located within The Illinois Science + Technology Park in Skokie, Illinois.

JLL represented the seller, American Landmark Properties. The buyer was TopMed Realty, a private equity firm focused on healthcare real estate.

Situated within the 22.6-acre master-planned Illinois Science + Technology Park, 4901 Searle Parkway originally served as the headquarters to pharmaceutical giant G.D. Searle. Today, following transformative capital improvements and the success of the campus, the property is leased to investment grade and nationally recognized healthcare tenant, NorthShore University HealthSystem.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Brian Shanfeld.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 785 M - -
Net income 2021 886 M - -
Net Debt 2021 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 107 M 13 107 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 259,70 $
Average target price 315,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.90%13 107
CBRE GROUP, INC.58.82%32 670
KE HOLDINGS INC.-63.00%27 117
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-57.84%14 562
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION38.81%8 408
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.58.27%6 247