MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Hearst purchases 1098 Harrison in tech-driven SOMA District

09/21/2020 | 11:10am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, September 17, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has facilitated the sale of 1098 Harrison Street, a 44,794-square-foot creative office asset in the heart of San Francisco's tech-driven SOMA District.

JLL facilitated the transaction between the buyer, Hearst, and seller, Embarcadero Capital Partners, in the all-cash, off-market transaction that was structured and completed during COVID.

Originally built in 1924, 1098 Harrison Street received a complete base building renovation over the last 10 years and is regarded as a state-of-the-art creative office space with top-of-the-line amenities, including an all-hands stadium seating area and a rooftop deck. The two-story building is fully leased into 2029 to Plaid, Inc. The property's central location in Downtown San Francisco provides proximity to premier tenancy, numerous mass transit options providing connectivity throughout the Bay Area and an abundance of retail, entertainment, dining and cultural amenities located in San Francisco's Union Square, Mid-Market and South/North Financial District neighborhoods.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing Hearst was led by Senior Managing Director Gerry Rohm (CA Lic. #01385740) and Senior Director Erik Hanson.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:09:05 UTC
