Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Hearst purchases 1098 Harrison in tech-driven SOMA District

SAN FRANCISCO, September 17, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has facilitated the sale of 1098 Harrison Street, a 44,794-square-foot creative office asset in the heart of San Francisco's tech-driven SOMA District.

JLL facilitated the transaction between the buyer, Hearst, and seller, Embarcadero Capital Partners, in the all-cash, off-market transaction that was structured and completed during COVID.

Originally built in 1924, 1098 Harrison Street received a complete base building renovation over the last 10 years and is regarded as a state-of-the-art creative office space with top-of-the-line amenities, including an all-hands stadium seating area and a rooftop deck. The two-story building is fully leased into 2029 to Plaid, Inc. The property's central location in Downtown San Francisco provides proximity to premier tenancy, numerous mass transit options providing connectivity throughout the Bay Area and an abundance of retail, entertainment, dining and cultural amenities located in San Francisco's Union Square, Mid-Market and South/North Financial District neighborhoods.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing Hearst was led by Senior Managing Director Gerry Rohm (CA Lic. #01385740) and Senior Director Erik Hanson.

