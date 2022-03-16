Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets sells for $49M

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $49 million sale of a two-property industrial portfolio totaling 367,820 square feet of last-mile distribution and production space in infill Atlanta, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, markets.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Rooker. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the assets. Additionally, JLL leased the Jacksonville property on behalf of the seller.



The institutional-quality portfolio comprises the 212,000-square-foot facility at 2650 Button Gwinnett Dr. in Doraville, Georgia, and 155,820-square-foot facility at 4345 Perimeter Industrial Parkway North in Jacksonville. Constructed in 1987, 2650 Button Gwinnett Dr. is fully leased to UPS and EPI Breads and features a rear-load configuration, 28-foot clear height, 35 dock-high doors, ESFR fire protection, modern office space and ample parking. The property is in the northeast part of Atlanta's sprawling MSA proximate to key thoroughfares, including Interstates 285, 85, 20, 675 and 75, allowing the tenants access to 1.89 million people within a 30-minute drive.



4345 Perimeter Industrial Parkway North is home to two tenants, Home Depot and JW Logistics, who use the property for their last-mile distribution strategy. The building was constructed in 2019 and offers a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear height, 44 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, LED lighting, ESFR fire protection, office finish and 25 box truck parking stalls. Tenants have access to a dense regional population with easy connectivity to Interstates 295, 10 and 95. Additionally, the Port of Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and downtown Jacksonville are all within 14 miles.



The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Matt Wirth, Luis Castillo, Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette, Jim Freeman and Cody Brais, along with Luke Pope and Brad Pope with the JLL Industrial Brokerage team.

"This package was available to sell either separate or together, but ultimately the scale of the combined offering drew significant institutional investor interest," Wirth said. "It has an attractive balance between a very stable Atlanta building constructed with 'ahead-of-its time' specifications in an irreplaceable, infill Doraville location and a new construction asset in Jacksonville with two e-commerce tenants in place, along with upside through leasing the vacancy. Jacksonville is evolving and is quickly becoming a core southeast market."



JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.



For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

