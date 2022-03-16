Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets sells for $49M

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $49 million sale of a two-property industrial portfolio totaling 367,820 square feet of last-mile distribution and production space in infill Atlanta, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, markets.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Rooker. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the assets. Additionally, JLL leased the Jacksonville property on behalf of the seller.

The institutional-quality portfolio comprises the 212,000-square-foot facility at 2650 Button Gwinnett Dr. in Doraville, Georgia, and 155,820-square-foot facility at 4345 Perimeter Industrial Parkway North in Jacksonville. Constructed in 1987, 2650 Button Gwinnett Dr. is fully leased to UPS and EPI Breads and features a rear-load configuration, 28-foot clear height, 35 dock-high doors, ESFR fire protection, modern office space and ample parking. The property is in the northeast part of Atlanta's sprawling MSA proximate to key thoroughfares, including Interstates 285, 85, 20, 675 and 75, allowing the tenants access to 1.89 million people within a 30-minute drive.

4345 Perimeter Industrial Parkway North is home to two tenants, Home Depot and JW Logistics, who use the property for their last-mile distribution strategy. The building was constructed in 2019 and offers a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear height, 44 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, LED lighting, ESFR fire protection, office finish and 25 box truck parking stalls. Tenants have access to a dense regional population with easy connectivity to Interstates 295, 10 and 95. Additionally, the Port of Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and downtown Jacksonville are all within 14 miles.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Matt Wirth, Luis Castillo, Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette, Jim Freeman and Cody Brais, along with Luke Pope and Brad Pope with the JLL Industrial Brokerage team.

"This package was available to sell either separate or together, but ultimately the scale of the combined offering drew significant institutional investor interest," Wirth said. "It has an attractive balance between a very stable Atlanta building constructed with 'ahead-of-its time' specifications in an irreplaceable, infill Doraville location and a new construction asset in Jacksonville with two e-commerce tenants in place, along with upside through leasing the vacancy. Jacksonville is evolving and is quickly becoming a core southeast market."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Park City high-street retail property sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $67M in refinancing secured for a Minnesota multi-housin..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL launches proptech valuation products Valorem and AVM
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $135.68M refinancing secured for Class A office in Downt..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Increased demand fuels Unilev Capital industrial acquisi..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of upscale active adult community near Austin close..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Prince George's County Public Schools builds on success ..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Charlotte-area regional shopping destination sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $13.1M in refinancing secured for San Diego multi-housin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 990 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 158 M 11 158 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 223,68 $
Average target price 302,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.95%11 158
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.30%28 502
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.02%11 731
KE HOLDINGS INC.-54.97%10 845
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-32.25%5 818
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-16.59%5 436