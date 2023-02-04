Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Investor picks up Class B office building in Houston's Energy Corridor

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-square-foot, Class B office building in Houston's Energy Corridor.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners, LLC, and procured the buyer, Woodside.

12012 Wickchester is located directly north of the Katy Freeway between Kirkwood Rd. and N. Eldridge Pkwy in West Houston. The 3.7-acre site is positioned in the heart of the Energy Corridor, Houston's third largest employment center boasting many 500 companies and multi-national energy companies as well as proximity to some of the city's wealthiest executive neighborhoods in the Memorial Villages. In addition, the property is close to a significant amenity base highlighted by Town & Country Village, CITYCENTRE and Memorial City.

Renovated in 2021, 12012 Wickchester offers six stories of office space with an on-site deli and a 3.5/1,000 structured parking garage. The building caters to smaller multi-suite floorplans and excels by providing tenants with a Class A Energy Corridor location. The property was 61% leased to a diversified stable of tenants at time of sale.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn.

