  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
181.87 USD   -1.70%
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Investor picks up Class B office building in Houston's Energy Corridor

02/04/2023 | 06:10am EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-square-foot, Class B office building in Houston's Energy Corridor.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners, LLC, and procured the buyer, Woodside.

12012 Wickchester is located directly north of the Katy Freeway between Kirkwood Rd. and N. Eldridge Pkwy in West Houston. The 3.7-acre site is positioned in the heart of the Energy Corridor, Houston's third largest employment center boasting many 500 companies and multi-national energy companies as well as proximity to some of the city's wealthiest executive neighborhoods in the Memorial Villages. In addition, the property is close to a significant amenity base highlighted by Town & Country Village, CITYCENTRE and Memorial City.

Renovated in 2021, 12012 Wickchester offers six stories of office space with an on-site deli and a 3.5/1,000 structured parking garage. The building caters to smaller multi-suite floorplans and excels by providing tenants with a Class A Energy Corridor location. The property was 61% leased to a diversified stable of tenants at time of sale.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos, and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 831 M - -
Net income 2022 721 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 632 M 8 632 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 181,87 $
Average target price 200,71 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED14.12%8 632
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.05%26 935
KE HOLDINGS INC.36.96%23 667
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED8.38%15 532
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.44.28%10 899
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION17.35%6 429