Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for grocery-anchored retail center in Albany
May 10, 2024 at 11:55 am EDT
Share
NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets today announced it has arranged acquisition financing for At Colonie Center, a 243,389-square-foot retail destination located just off I-87 at 1425 Central Ave. in Albany, New York.
JLL represented the borrower, New Jersey-based retail developer, owner and operator, Heidenberg Properties Group, securing $17.6 million in financing through Provident Bank.
Located at the convergence of Albany's key retail corridors, At Colonie Center is a retail destination for over one million residents within the 30-mile trade area and is visited by over six million shoppers per year.
The property is anchored by a 33,783-square-foot Whole Foods that is ranked among the grocer's top 12% of locations nationwide in terms of shoppers. Other key tenants include Floor & Décor, TJX's Sierra Trading Post and Bank of America. Some 94,000 square feet of upper-floor space formerly occupied by Sear's is currently vacant, presenting ownership with an opportunity to add value though re-tenanting.
A JLL Capital Markets team led by Senior Managing Director Scott Aiese and Senior Director Stephen Van Leer arranged the financing.
"In addition to stable in-place cash flow from a powerful tenant roster, At Colonie Center offers multiple pathways to add value," said Aiese. "With a solid business plan and a four-decade reputation of excellence in open-air shopping centers and retail properties, Heidenberg Properties Group is the kind of borrower that lenders actively seek out in today's market. We are thrilled to close this loan with them."
According to Heidenberg Properties' COO Jason Lazar, "In the face of a challenging capital market environment, the JLL team ran a process that resulted in a competitive landscape of lenders willing to meet our needs. They understand the retail market from both a borrower's and lender's perspective and played a key role in this successful transaction."
At Colonie Center sits on 20.68 acres and includes 1,554 parking spaces. It is adjacent to the institutionally owned, 1.3-million-square-foot regional shopping center known as Colonie Center - where anchor tenants include Boscov's, Nordstrom Rack and Macy's - and is well positioned at a highly trafficked intersection providing excellent accessibility and exposure to customers.
In recent years, Heidenberg Properties has successfully re-tenanted several former Sears/Kmart anchored locations in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York.
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, visit our newsroom.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on
10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 May 2024 15:54:06 UTC.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a commercial real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Markets Advisory, Capital Markets, Work Dynamics, JLL Technologies and LaSalle. Markets Advisory segment offers local expertise across the globe, covering a comprehensive range of services across asset types. It aggregates such services into three categories: Leasing, Property Management, and Advisory, Consulting and Other. Capital Markets segment provides full-service capital solutions, including Debt advisory, Loan sales, Equity advisory, Loan servicing, and Investment sales and advisory. Work Dynamics segment offers a single, cohesive service delivery team. JLL Technologies segment offers professional services, including program and project management, implementation and support, managed services, and advisory/consulting services. LaSalle segment invests institutional and individual capital in real estate assets and securities.