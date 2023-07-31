WASHINGTON D.C., July 31, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of Courthouse Square, a 120,031-square-foot office building located in historic Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, Melrose Solomon Enterprises. JLL also arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

Located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria at 510 King St., the five-floor building boasts full-block frontage along one of Washington D.C.'s premier retail corridors, providing tenants access to premier dining, shopping, and entertainment. It also has ideal proximity to the Alexandria Waterfront, Metrorail and many parks and trails along the Potomac River.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales team was led by Stephen Conley, Matt Nicholson, Kevin Byrd, Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel and Dave Baker. The financing was led by Drake Greer.

