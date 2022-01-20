Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets closes sale of 100 Philips Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey

01/20/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISTOWN, NJ, Jan. 20, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of 100 Phillips Parkway, a 79,007-square-foot office and R&D facility in Montvale, New Jersey.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the private buyer.

100 Philips Parkway is positioned on 11.2 acres along the Garden State Parkway in highly desirable Bergen County. This location is just minutes to Rockland and Westchester counties in New York and is convenient to New York City. In addition, the property is within walking distance of The Shoppes at DePiero Farm, anchored by Wegmans, and a new mixed-use redevelopment of the former Mercedes Benz headquarters. Several hotels and Lifetime Fitness are also within walking distance.

Renovated in 2001, 100 Philips Parkway is a single-story facility with a partial mezzanine level that is perfectly suited for commercial research and development. The property is currently utilized as a multi-tenant research facility and is 37% leased.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Kevin O'Hearn, Jose Cruz, John Cahill, John Cunningham, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, and Nick Stefans

"The property's prime location helped garner interest from numerous investors including several with varying highest and best uses. We have no doubt that the new owner will do very well with it," stated O'Hearn.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 20:20:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:21pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Capital Markets closes sale of 100 Philips Parkway i..
PU
01:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Orange County retail center trades hands in $85.7M sale
PU
01:21pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Denver apartment complex development financed w..
PU
11:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Local investor purchases suburban Boston retail center f..
PU
10:41aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Grocery-anchored retail center trades for $19.125M in Ga..
PU
01/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : H-E-B-anchored power center near Houston sells to Fideli..
PU
01/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of select-service hotel in Hawaii closes for $21M
PU
01/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two-building industrial facility in sought-after Dallas ..
PU
01/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Tech companies outpace all other industries leasing a re..
PU
01/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Multi-tenant industrial facility in Rockland County sell..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 278 M 12 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 243,28 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-7.24%12 278
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.87%32 434
KE HOLDINGS INC.12.87%27 045
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.74%13 736
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-18.59%7 107
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-7.42%6 139