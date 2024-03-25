MORRISTOWN, NJ, Mar. 25, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the $14.65 million sale of an industrial building in Oakland, New Jersey.

The property is located at 12 Thornton Rd. in Oakland, New Jersey. The property features 23-foot clear heights, 20 tailgates, 100 car parking spaces and 16 trailer parking spaces.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Managing Directors Jordan Avanzato and Marc Duval, Directors Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy, Senior Managing Director Jose Cruz and Associate Conor Walsh.

"Competition in the current industrial capital markets environment has been heating up and the buyer has done a tremendous job differentiating themselves by getting out in front of it," stated Avanzato.

"The flow of capital is starting to outweigh the cost of capital and we expect those leading the rebound to benefit greatly," added Duval.

