Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets hires Alex Possick to join its multi-housing investment sales and advisory team

DENVER, March. 27, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has welcomed Director Alex Possick to its multi-housing investment sales and advisory team. Possick sits in the Denver office and reports to Managing Director Pam Koster and Senior Managing Director Jordan Robbins.

Possick will work alongside the current Denver Multi-Housing Investment Sales and Advisory team and will focus his services to Colorado and the western United States.

Possick has more than seven years of experience in the commercial real estate finance industry. Throughout the course of his career, he has completed over $3.5 billion in transactions across more than 19,000 units. Prior to assuming this new role, Possick served as Vice President at Northmarq and led their Colorado middle-market investment sales platform. Before joining Northmarq, he was an integral member of CBRE's institutional multifamily capital markets team. Possick earned his master's degree in real estate from Georgetown University and received his Bachelor of Science in real estate from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"I'm excited to join the JLL platform and work with Jordan and Pam focusing on institutional multi-housing investment advisory throughout Colorado and the western United States," said Possick. "The JLL Denver Multi-Housing team has been the perennial leader in the market, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to further expand our coverage across the Front Range."

"We are thrilled to have Alex join JLL. His experience and background will be a great complement to our market-leading team and allow us to offer even more resources to our clients," said Robbins.

