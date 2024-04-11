MIAMI, April 11, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $43 million construction takeout bridge financing for Solamar Apartment Homes, a 210-unit, build-to-rent townhome community located in Kissimmee, Florida.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, TRUSOT Developments, to secure the financing. JLL additionally secured the original $35 million construction loan in 2021.

Completed in 2023, Solamar Apartment Homes delivered in phases and leased at an accelerated above-market pace, demonstrating the outstanding value proposition that well-designed, build-to-rent communities offer tenants seeking a differentiated living experience to traditional apartments.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Max La Cava, Senior Managing Director Melissa Quinn, Director Kenny Cutler and Associates Josh Odessky and Pier Barinci.

"Bridge lenders are flushed with capital and aggressively pursuing construction loan takeout bridge financings, as evidenced by the multiple financing quotes secured for Solamar," said La Cava. "Tactical bridge loans offer developers the triple-benefit of reducing cost of capital, generating a non-taxable cash-out and securing flexibility for an eventual permanent capital event."

