Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets welcomes Bill Baumann to its multi-housing team

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that Bill Baumann has joined the firm's multi-housing team, as a Managing Director in the Chicago office. He will report to Senior Managing Directors Danny Kaufman and Jaime Fink, who co-lead JLL's Chicago Capital Markets office.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill to JLL," said Kaufman. "His experience and leadership within the industry will be immediately value add to our team and clients."

In his new role, Baumann will focus on both apartment investment sales and financing deals in Chicago and the Midwest, representing multi-housing owners and developers. He will work alongside David Gaines, who co-leads JLL's Private Capital Group.

Baumann brings two decades of commercial real estate experience, representing numerous leading private capital, institutional and banking institutions throughout his career. Most recently, he served as principal and managing broker of Monarch Realty Partners, a Chicago-based multi-housing brokerage firm he co-founded in 2016. Baumann earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and his MBA from Northwestern University.

"I'm excited to join JLL's multi-housing team in Chicago," Baumann said. "They have long set the bar for both institutional and private capital clients. As we focus on expanding JLL's Private Capital business throughout Chicago and the Midwest, JLL's deep multi-housing experience, vast capital markets expertise and uniquely collaborative platform will ensure our clients receive the best advisory services possible."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

