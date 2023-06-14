Advanced search
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19:21 2023-06-14 am EDT
153.52 USD   +0.56%
10:52aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets welcomes Bill Baumann to its multi-housing team
PU
10:52aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL secures $385M in debt and equity for The McBride Cohen Company to finance phase I of waterfront, trophy mixed-use project in Phoenix Metro
PU
09:00aJLL Launches CRE Decarbonization Solution
PR
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets welcomes Bill Baumann to its multi-housing team

06/14/2023 | 10:52am EDT
CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that Bill Baumann has joined the firm's multi-housing team, as a Managing Director in the Chicago office. He will report to Senior Managing Directors Danny Kaufman and Jaime Fink, who co-lead JLL's Chicago Capital Markets office.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill to JLL," said Kaufman. "His experience and leadership within the industry will be immediately value add to our team and clients."

In his new role, Baumann will focus on both apartment investment sales and financing deals in Chicago and the Midwest, representing multi-housing owners and developers. He will work alongside David Gaines, who co-leads JLL's Private Capital Group.

Baumann brings two decades of commercial real estate experience, representing numerous leading private capital, institutional and banking institutions throughout his career. Most recently, he served as principal and managing broker of Monarch Realty Partners, a Chicago-based multi-housing brokerage firm he co-founded in 2016. Baumann earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and his MBA from Northwestern University.

"I'm excited to join JLL's multi-housing team in Chicago," Baumann said. "They have long set the bar for both institutional and private capital clients. As we focus on expanding JLL's Private Capital business throughout Chicago and the Midwest, JLL's deep multi-housing experience, vast capital markets expertise and uniquely collaborative platform will ensure our clients receive the best advisory services possible."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 555 M - -
Net income 2023 532 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 292 M 7 292 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 152,66 $
Average target price 183,13 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-4.21%7 292
CBRE GROUP, INC.2.96%24 043
KE HOLDINGS INC.17.12%20 357
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.62%12 485
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.14%10 669
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.34%6 575
