CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that Keely Polczynskihas joined the firm's investment sales team as a Managing Director in the Chicago office. She will report to Senior Managing Directors Danny Kaufman and Jaime Fink, who co-lead JLL's Chicago Capital Markets office.

"We are thrilled to have Keely become part of the JLL Capital Market's family. Keely is an impact player and leader within the industry who brings a wealth of experience and real estate acumen. More importantly, Keely is a fundamentally good person, who is an immediate fit with the firm's team-oriented culture," said Kaufman.

Polczynskiwill lead the firm's Midwest Retail Investment Sales Platform in Chicago with Senior Director Michael Nieder. She will also continue her focus on transactions involving urban and high street assets in Chicago and throughout the U.S., bringing a unique skill set and in-depth knowledge of prime retail thoroughfares across the country.

Prior to accepting this role, Polczynski spent the past 20 years with CBRE in Chicago, most recently serving as Senior Vice President with the Capital Markets Institutional Properties team. Throughout her career, Polczynski worked to provide effective solutions in a multitude of transactions for her clients, which include private equity funds, life insurance companies, pension funds and public and private REITS. She proved to be a top producer in the industry with her executed sales exceeding $5 billion, in addition to being ranked within the top 10% of CBRE brokers nationally. Polczynski earned her bachelor's degree in finance from Murray State University and her MBA in finance from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

