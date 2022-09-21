Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Dallas Expands Industrial Team with Key New Hire

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to JLL and are excited to have a broker of his caliber to lead our expansion efforts in this fast-growing industry," said Jones. "Kevin's vast knowledge of the cold storage space will serve as an invaluable asset to our business and clients."

Since May 2021, Griffiths has brokered and closed 1.2 million square feet worth of food and beverage related industrial deals, valued at nearly $200 million. His areas of expertise include tenant representation, agency leasing and investment sales. He looks forward to partnering with JLL's established teams in each of these disciplines to best serve his clients.

"I'm honored to be working for a world-class organization like JLL, whose reach and reputation are unrivaled in the industry," said Griffiths. "I look forward to bringing my experience to the team to ensure our continued success in the DFW market and beyond."

Griffiths earned a bachelor's degree in real estate finance at Southern Methodist University. He also serves as an ambassador / teacher's assistant for the CRE Analyst Fast Track program.

