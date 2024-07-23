In recent times, in some parts of the world, we have experienced a retraction of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices by certain groups. In 2023, amidst continued economic volatility, JLL has remained steadfast in addressing ESG as a material aspect of running a best-in-class business.

Given that buildings are responsible for upwards of 60% of carbon emissions in urban areas, decarbonization is a top priority for us and our clients, and a key driver to creating both short-andlong-term value for our stakeholders. Our commitment to the highest standards of ESG is tightly woven into the fabric of our values, our culture, and our business strategy for sustainable growth. In today's rapidly changing world, the need for companies to act responsibly has never been greater and we wholeheartedly embrace our role as a responsible, engaged corporate citizen. Our 2023 ESG Performance Report serves as a comprehensive account of our progress and achievements against the three priorities of our sustainability strategy: tackling climate action, creating healthy spaces, and supporting inclusive places. 3

Climate action for sustainable real estate Through our OneJLL approach, we have made progress on creating sustainable and resilient spaces in JLL offices and operations. This year, 60% of our offices over 10,000 s.f. now have a green building certification, keeping us on track to reach 100% by 2030. We are also on track to meet our World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) commitment for all JLL direct operational carbon emissions to be net zero by 2030. We encourage collective action in the buildings we manage for clients that aligns with our net zero objectives. An increasing number of JLL's clients have significant decarbonization commitments, driving the demand for sustainable office space which today outpaces supply by a factor of 3-to-1. As clients move to provide spaces that support their ambitious low- carbon goals and meet employees' expectations for sustainable workplaces, ESG has emerged as a key differentiator for JLL. Our industry- leading end-to-end sustainability services, products and advisory expertise enables us to help our corporate and investor clients leverage decarbonization as a vehicle to avoid risk and unlock long-term value for their real estate assets.

Creating healthy spaces for all people Extensive research has shown that the quality of buildings and environments we inhabit directly influences productivity and overall well-being. Safety, health, and well-being are fundamental components of our employee value proposition and workplace strategy, ensuring that we continue to be an employer of choice for skilled talent in an increasingly competitive market. Delivering on our strategy, I am pleased to share that in 2023, JLL's Global Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Management System has been certified for Work Dynamics globally to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. As we progress, JLL is committed to integrating HSE management systems across our business lines, with a pursuit of achieving a company-wide HSE system certification in the next few years. This approach underscores our dedication to ensuring the utmost standards of well-being and safety of our valued employees.