An introduction from our CEO
In recent times, in some parts of the world, we have experienced a retraction of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices by certain groups. In 2023, amidst continued economic volatility, JLL has remained steadfast in addressing ESG as a material aspect of running a best-in-class business.
Inclusive places
Statement of ESG performance metrics
Given that buildings are responsible for upwards of 60% of carbon emissions in urban areas, decarbonization is a top priority for us and our clients, and a key driver to creating both short-andlong-term value for our stakeholders.
Our commitment to the highest standards of ESG is tightly woven into the fabric of our values, our culture, and our business strategy for sustainable growth. In today's rapidly changing world, the need for companies to act responsibly has never been greater and we wholeheartedly embrace our role as a responsible, engaged corporate citizen.
Our 2023 ESG Performance Report serves as a comprehensive account of our progress and achievements against the three priorities of our sustainability strategy: tackling climate action, creating healthy spaces, and supporting inclusive places.
Climate action for sustainable real estate
Through our OneJLL approach, we have made progress on creating sustainable and resilient spaces in JLL offices and operations. This year, 60% of our offices over 10,000 s.f. now have a green building certification, keeping us on track to reach 100% by 2030. We are also on track to meet our World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) commitment for all JLL direct operational carbon emissions to be net zero by 2030.
We encourage collective action in the buildings we manage for clients that aligns with our net zero objectives.
An increasing number of JLL's clients have significant decarbonization commitments, driving the demand for sustainable office space which today outpaces supply by a factor of 3-to-1. As clients move to provide spaces that support their ambitious low- carbon goals and meet employees' expectations for sustainable workplaces, ESG has emerged as a key differentiator for JLL. Our industry- leading end-to-end sustainability services, products and advisory expertise enables us to help our corporate and investor clients leverage decarbonization as a vehicle to avoid risk and unlock long-term value for their real estate assets.
Creating healthy spaces for all people
Extensive research has shown that the quality of buildings and environments we inhabit directly influences productivity and overall well-being. Safety, health, and well-being are fundamental components of our employee value proposition and workplace strategy, ensuring that we continue to be an employer of choice for skilled talent in an increasingly competitive market.
Delivering on our strategy, I am pleased to share that in 2023, JLL's Global Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Management System has been certified for Work Dynamics globally to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. As we progress, JLL is committed to integrating HSE management systems across our business lines, with a pursuit of achieving a company-wide HSE system certification in the next few years. This approach underscores our dedication to ensuring the utmost standards of well-being and safety of our valued employees.
Building inclusive places
JLL remains committed to shaping the future of work with inclusive spaces and experiences that foster thriving communities, while maintaining a people-focused workplace culture.
Just as we do for our clients, we leverage our investment in technology and sustainability to shape JLL spaces that empower diverse teams to exchange ideas freely, driving innovation and delivering sustainable solutions for all. JLL continues to participate in the UN Global Compact, and we have once again been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute for the seventeenth consecutive year.
Working together for positive change
This report reflects the collective efforts of JLL's dedicated teams around the world who work to bring our sustainability commitments to life.
Guided by our purpose, to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we are committed to driving positive change and progressing towards a more sustainable future.
Christian Ulbrich
CEO and President
I'm excited to share JLL's 2023
ESG Performance Report. In 2023, JLL continued to deliver positive performance against the three core elements of our sustainability program: climate action, healthy spaces, and inclusive places.
Erin Meezan,
Chief Sustainability Officer
Our progress to address sustainability across our own office portfolio remains strong, with 60% of our offices over 10,000 s.f. being awarded sustainability certifications, and now 34% of our global electricity supply coming from renewable sources.
We expanded efforts to embed sustainability across our broader supply chain by increasing our spend with diverse suppliers to $2.31 billion in 2023.
Our sustainability leadership isn't only related to our operations but extends to how we advise our clients. In 2023, JLL was recognized by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for a second consecutive year as a WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year for helping our clients realize the value of implementing WELL at scale.
While we will continue to report against our sustainability goals and commitments in an ESG report format, our report this year reflects the evolution happening in sustainability and ESG reporting.
Emerging ESG reporting requirements under the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are driving new approaches to disclosure of ESG programs and performance. Climate Transition Plan guidance
is pushing organizations to move beyond sharing information on their climate commitments toward a fuller disclosure of climate risks, investments and reduction strategies, and performance on climate action goals.
The CSRD will require organizations, including JLL, to report on their social and environmental impacts and activities. To structure these disclosures, a set of standards called the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) has been developed. Adapting to ESRS will require a significant shift from our current approach, with new internal processes and a higher bar for ESG data quality. Starting with this year's ESG report, we have undertaken a process to begin aligning with ESRS well in advance of our required disclosure date.
In this ESG report, we're piloting these new requirements. Our climate action section is structured to align to the ESRS E1 - Climate Change, prompting our content in that section to look different from prior year reporting.
As we transition to publishing our first full ESRS report in future years, we will continue to evolve our reporting to be in compliance with those requirements.
New ESG disclosure requirements are not only expanding the information we report to stakeholders but are also influencing the underlying data and processes upon which our ESG reporting is based. Evolving ESG reporting requirements demand more credible ESG data, and improved internal processes for collecting and managing this data.
JLL remains focused on improving our ESG data quality, through efforts including conducting data quality assessments, updating the models we use to guide our emission reduction strategies, and completing a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) in late 2023.
The results of this initial assessment are guiding a compliance roadmap and future reporting plans. JLL also added the new position of ESG Controller in 2023 to play a key role in setting the standards necessary for credible ESG data across our firm.
As ESG reporting demands evolve, we will continue to meet emerging expectations not only in our external reporting, but in new internal processes to meet these demands. While responding to these new disclosure requirements will require significant effort for organizations, we recognize the benefits they will bring to stakeholders by providing credible, comparable and consistent sustainability information.
Performance highlights
Awards and recognition
60%
of JLL offices > 10,000 s.f. with a green building certification: on track to achieve 100% by 2030
JLL's Global Health,
Safety and Environmental
Management System
certified for Work
Dynamics globally to ISO
14001 and ISO 45001
World's Most Ethical Companies®
Ethisphere Institute
17th consecutive year
One of the World's Most Admired Companies Fortune Magazine
8th consecutive year
Dow Jones Sustainability Index
North America
7th consecutive year
Energy Star - Sustained Excellence Award: 2012-2024
13th consecutive year
37%
76%
of electricity across JLL's
participation in global employee
global portfolio supplied
survey: engagement score
by, or sourced from,
remained consistent at 69,
renewable sources by
maintaining JLL's position in
the end of 2023
the top 25% of companies¹
US$2.31B
38.8%
global spend with diverse
female representation
and small businesses
in our most senior
across our clients' and
roles²: on track to
JLL's supply chain
achieve 40% by 2025
35%
reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions across JLL occupied offices compared with our 2018 baseline: on track to meet our net zero 2030 WGBC commitment
¹: Benchmark provided by our survey administrator
²: Based on Leadership and Management job levels
One of America's Most Responsible
Companies, Newsweek
5th consecutive year
One of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes
Every year since 2019
One of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, Disability Equality Index
5th consecutive year
WEConnect International 2023 Global Champion for Supplier Diversity and Inclusion
Platinum category for the 2nd consecutive year
Bloomberg Gender Equality
Index
Every year since 2020
Barron's 2023 list of the Most Sustainable U.S. Companies
5th consecutive year
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index
9th consecutive year
EcoVadis Sustainability
Rating
Silver
IWBI Global WELL
Award
2023
About JLL
JLL is a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, that helps clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties.
Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY℠ by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces, and sustainable real estate solutions. JLL is a Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 106,000 as of December 31, 2023. We provide services for
a broad range of clients who represent a wide variety of industries and are based in markets throughout the world.
Markets Advisory
Enabling stronger decision-making with proprietary intelligence
Work Dynamics
Shaping a better world of work
Capital Markets
Creating a world of opportunity
JLL Technologies
Pioneering intelligent real estate
LaSalle
Investing today, for tomorrow
Our clients vary greatly in size and include for-profit and not-for-profit entities, public-private partnerships and governmental (public sector) entities. Through LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle), we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. A full description of our service lines, and the services we provide are available in our Annual Report.
We solve clients' complex challenges by combining global market expertise with world-class research to identify superior opportunities and inform smarter decision-making.
Our world-class team of workplace, facilities and portfolio experts create custom strategies to improve efficiency, optimize performance, and shape the future of work through human-centric design.
As a full-service global provider of capital solutions, we combine the unique knowledge of our people with cutting-edge technology to unveil insights.
Helping organizations transform the way they acquire, manage, operate, and experience space for the better through the strategic application of emerging technologies and data capture.
We are a trusted partner to many leading institutions and private investors; we seek to help our clients invest in the right opportunities, in the right markets, at the right times.
2023 revenue breakdown by segment (US$ millions)
Markets Advisory 4,121.6
Capital Markets 1,778.0
Work Dynamics 14,131.1
JLL Technologies 246.4
LaSalle 483.7
0
5000
10000
15000
Employees by region (%)
41.3% 42.4% 16.3%
Americas
Asia Pacific
Europe, Middle East and Africa
6
Four principles underpin our program and demonstrate how we deliver positive impacts for our stakeholders and lead our industry on sustainability.
JLL's purpose is to shape the future
of real estate for a better world.
This purpose guides the actions of all our 106,000-plus employees, whether in interactions with our clients or our communities, to create a higher standard of corporate responsibility. Among the ways we deliver our purpose is by putting into action our sustainability program.
1
Being a responsible business is central to our
values and everything we do. Leading by example
gives us the credibility to talk to our clients and
advance industry action on sustainability.
2
Harnessing the power of our people, giving
them the opportunity, knowledge, and
tools to own their success and valuing what
makes them unique.
3
4
Driving change through client solutions to
maximize impact, collaborating to transform toward more sustainable outcomes.
Advocating for a better real estate sector
by driving demand for sustainability, demonstrating thought leadership and engaging industry, governments and society on the issues that matter most.
Our global sustainability program
JLL's sustainability program is focused on delivering impact in three key areas: climate action, healthy spaces, and inclusive places. We call this our Sustainability Framework, with each area supported by specific targets. The implementation of the program is supported by a global governance structure for sustainability.
Climate action
for sustainable real estate
We support action that accelerates the transition to net zero, enhances performance and mitigates risks.
Healthy spaces
for all people
We create safe and healthy spaces that promote productivity, well-being and sustainability.
Inclusive places
for thriving communities
We provide fair and inclusive
places that support equal
opportunities and thriving
communities.
Materiality
Stakeholder engagement is fundamental to managing our sustainability program. This involves corporate-level engagement with our primary stakeholders - clients, suppliers, employees, and investors - and local-level engagement with communities, media, government, business associations and NGOs.
The stakeholder feedback we receive guides our decision-making and actions, including the development of our sustainability program, our goals and targets, and ESG materiality reviews. The Global Sustainability team supervises all ESG-related stakeholder engagement activities, including active participation in industry-level working groups and non-profit organizations.
Designed to improve our sustainability strategy and performance, these activities position us to understand and address stakeholder priorities and expectations and maintain open dialogue to promote information sharing.
In 2023, JLL held stakeholder dialogues focused on our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Community Engagement goals and programs. The dialogues indicated that stakeholders desire a shift away from traditional philanthropy and volunteerism in community programs, toward a more strategic approach that leverages JLL's business model and its advisory strengths to drive community impact.
JLL's stakeholder engagement processes are periodically reviewed to improve their efficacy and identify opportunities to better capture feedback and insights. All stakeholders can engage with JLL directly through the contact informationprovided on our website.
Public policy engagement
JLL's general approach is to not take positions as an organization on social or political issues or to support political campaigns. Accordingly, we do not permit contributions in JLL's name for political activities. JLL comments on proposed legislation or regulation that directly affects our business interests and therefore the interests of our shareholders. JLL is a member of industry trade associations and NGOs, including the Real Estate Roundtable and the World Economic Forum, that comment on and support or oppose legislation in the interests of the industry generally.
JLL also advocates for policies on topics such as decarbonization or building policies or regulations, that align with our sustainability priorities and contribute to the transition toward a net zero economy.
In preparation for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) disclosure, JLL conducted its first DMA in late 2023 guided by the draft ESRS.
This assessment considered sustainability topics from two lenses, how JLL's business impacts people and the environment, and how sustainability matters may impact JLL financially.
The DMA requirements are comprehensive, so JLL's initial approach is focused on conducting a current state assessment with a set of material sustainability topics relevant to JLL and its value chain, drawn from past assessments conducted for the enterprise.
JLL engaged internal and external stakeholders to refine the list of material topics and created potential and/or actual impacts, risks, and opportunities (IRO) statements mapped to JLL's value chain. We then further reviewed each IRO statement by enlisting sustainability-topic subject matter experts to score each statement.
The IRO assessment methodology aligned with both JLL's existing enterprise risk framework and the requirements of ESRS. With scores applied to the IRO statements, JLL assigned a materiality threshold also consistent with our enterprise risk framework.
This provided a modified output from past assessments by producing a set of material IRO statements, rather than prioritizing and ranking at the sustainability-topic level.
This DMA is an important pilot to capture key learnings that will improve our methodology, inform sustainability reporting and disclosures aligned with CSRD requirements, and guide JLL's future sustainability strategy.
The pilot produced 61 material impact statements,
17 material risk statements, and 26 material opportunity statements, which we are mapping to ESRS topic standards. With a high degree of confidence in the assessment of climate-related IROs, we're piloting ESRS reporting in
our climate action section where we outline our material impacts, risks, and opportunities and where they exist along our value chain.
In 2024, we will further refine our DMA process and methodology based on the final ESRS guidance. We will document and disclose our processes, deviations and learnings as needed.
Supporting industry action on climate change
JLL works to drive industry action on climate change by leveraging relationships with various NGOs and associations to create and promote research and awareness. In collaboration with these organizations, we also are an active participant in activities leading up to and during the annual Conferences of the Parties (COP).
Ahead of COP28, we partnered with multiple stakeholder groups to develop and host engagements and events focused on sustainable building practices.
JLL also publishes numerous research papers, including the global research, 'The commercial case for making buildings more sustainable,' that analyzes key factors commercial real estate owners and occupiers should consider when making investments to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment.
As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, JLL supports efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. In early 2023, we also joined the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program to help preserve and champion nature and biodiversity across our corporate real estate and drive engagement across the sector.
ESG governance
JLL has integrated sustainability into our corporate governance procedures to support our purpose and further embed it into our core operations and client services.
The Corporate ESG Board is responsible for aligning the sustainability interests of JLL with those of our clients, employees, and shareholders, and monitoring our sustainability program and its implementation.
Our Chief Sustainability Officer is supported by a Global Sustainability team. The team is responsible for the delivery of global ESG reporting and communications, the facilitation of the program globally, delivery of JLL's sustainability targets, and representing JLL in its interactions with external
JLL's corporate governance follows the standards of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The firm's Board of Directors has ultimate responsibility for overseeing our business. The Board elects our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other senior officers. The management team, with the Board's oversight, is responsible for conducting the company's business.
Details of our Board composition, including gender and ethnicity data and tenure, are included in our 2024 Proxy Statement.
The Board is assisted by three committees, including the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee. The Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee supports the
The Corporate ESG Board reviews strategic and operational decisions related to JLL's sustainability performance and progress against our targets.
sustainability organizations.
JLL provides all our stakeholders with the highest level of governance including annual voting for Directors, majority voting for Directors, enhanced abilities to call for special meetings and annual advisory voting on executive compensation. Additional information about our corporate governance, including our corporate governance structures, procedures and policies, can be found in our 2024 Proxy Statementand the Investor Relationssection of the JLL website.
Global governance
JLL has created a clear governance structure to provide strategic oversight and operational implementation to deliver our sustainability program.
Ultimate responsibility within JLL rests with Christian Ulbrich, our Global Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors and the Global Executive Board (GEB). As of December 31, 2023, the Board comprised 12 members, of which 11 were independent Non-Executive Directors.
We believe the Directors' varied backgrounds, skills and experience contribute to an effective and well-balanced Board that is able to provide valuable insight to, and effective oversight of, our senior executive team. The Board has adopted a Statement of Qualifications for Members of the Board of Directors which outlines the characteristics we seek in Board nominees, including experience relating to environmental and social matters.
Board in reviewing the Company's policies, programs and implementation of certain environmental, social, legislative, regulatory and public policy matters. The Audit and Risk Committee has responsibility to oversee JLL's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework and ESG reporting. Our GEB includes senior leaders representing key corporate functions and business line leads. Neil Murray, Global CEO,
Work Dynamics, represents Global Sustainability.
The Sustainability Services Executive Committee is chaired by Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services and ESG, who reports directly to Neil Murray. Guy Grainger oversees JLL's external sustainability services, products and strategy to ensure we provide industry-leading support and services to our clients. Our efforts to address sustainability within our internal operations are reviewed by the Corporate ESG Board which meets quarterly. It is comprised of the global heads of business lines and corporate functions, including Human Resources, Finance, Legal and Marketing. It is chaired by Erin Meezan, JLL's Chief Sustainability Officer.
Sustainability
Board of Directors
governance structure
Global Executive Board
Corporate ESG Board
Sustainability Services Commitee
Corporate Sustainability team
Corporate functions
Business lines
Code of Ethics | Vendor Code of Conduct
Environmental Policy | Global ESG Souring and Procurement Policy | Health and Safety Policy
Human Rights Policy | Whistleblower and Non-Retaliation Policy
Risk management
JLL's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework identifies, assesses, and prioritizes the most significant enterprise risks that could impact, both positively and negatively, the achievement of JLL's strategic objectives. ERM aims to maximize short- and long-term value to JLL's stakeholders. Our global ERM framework enables JLL's Global Executive Board (GEB) to take targeted actions to mitigate risks. This framework is governed by the GEB and coordinated by the Global Director of Enterprise Risk Management. Our Audit and Risk Committee reviews the ERM program to ensure it is fit for purpose.
In alignment with the risk governance framework, JLL has dedicated operational risk management functions in place at many organizational levels. The initial line of operational risk ownership sits with front-line employees or dedicated operational roles (e.g., Risk Managers and Business Unit Heads). As a second line, a dedicated role or committee exists at the senior management or executive level, responsible for setting control standards and overseeing compliance.
The ERM function works with risk owners to establish Key Risk Indicators to monitor risk exposures and effectiveness of risk management efforts.
Our Global Internal Audit (GIA) provides our third line of risk management, conducting independent audits of our control environment and processes. Audits are selected and scoped using a risk-based approach to provide assurance over our enterprise risks and material business units and controls.
The sustainability program is included in Global Internal Audit's risk assessment and annually considered for testing. Sustainability and the broader ESG agenda are core pillars of JLL's strategy and are therefore key components of our ERM framework. The ESG materiality assessment (referenced earlier in this report) is one of many inputs used in our ERM assessments to identify and prioritize risks.
JLL determines risk appetite for identified risks by establishing dimensions of risk. This sets a clear, consistent approach to taking on risk, and investing in risk mitigations. We then align these dimensions to the specific enterprise risk identified. With this approach, the risk appetite can be easily updated to reflect business needs, and then applied to any emerging risk.
Several ESG-related risks are regularly reported to the GEB and Audit and Risk Committee, including the following:
Ethics and compliance
Risk scope
Examples of key mitigations
Managing core compliance risk, including
• Wide array of global programs covering ethical behavior, trade
financial crime, corruption, data privacy,
sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering, data
regulatory standards and modern slavery.
privacy, fair competition/antitrust and modern slavery
Maintaining a strong culture of ethics
• M&A due diligence and post-acquisition processes
and integrity
• Ethics and compliance training, resources and communications
• Ethics investigations, anti-retaliation policies and response framework
Health and Safety
Risk scope
Examples of key mitigations
Inherent risk of life-changing injury or loss of life
• H&S management systems and assurance programs
as a result of acts or omissions in the services
• Hazard identification, risk assessment and minimum required
JLL provides.
operational controls
• One team S.A.F.E.R. together - behavioral safety surveys
and training programs
Diversity, equity, and inclusion
Our ERM reporting provides insight into JLL's most important risks, specifically to guide:
Understanding
Consistency
Risk
Ownership
Improve our
Improve consistency
Define actions to mitigate
Assign ownership for
understanding
of decision making,
the impact and/or
those actions
of the most significant
governance,
likelihood of significant
short- and long-term risks
strategy and objectives
risks impacting JLL
facing our organization
setting and operations
Risk scope
Examples of key mitigations
We aim to create an inclusive culture
• Development of a five-year strategy in partnership with an
and environment where everyone is
external firm
welcome at JLL.
•
Define behaviors to drive more inclusive work environment for all
•
Defined Global Strategy and toolkits available to leadership and staff
Delivering 2030 carbon reduction commitments
Risk scope
Examples of key mitigations
Developing and deploying strategies at sufficient
• Global governance and oversight processes focused on environmental
scale to deliver our objectives:
commitments
• 51% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon
• Global Sustainable Procurement Framework
emissions by 2030
• Established sustainability reporting platform
• To only occupy net zero carbon (NZC)
• Regular and transparent carbon emission reporting, with third-party
offices by 2030
verifications, including and annual ESG report, CDP
