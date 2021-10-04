Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Project and Development Services bolsters leadership as demand for commercial projects returns

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 - JLL Project and Development Services (PDS) today announces Mike Yazbec joins as National Sector Lead, Americas PDS. In this newly created role, Mike will oversee business growth across the commercial real estate sectors of office, industrial, retail, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare, higher education, sports and entertainment, while driving JLL practices in sustainability, move management, development, tenant interiors and multi-site.

"New construction starts are growing, and demand for architectural work remains strong," said Todd Burns, President, Project and Development Services, JLL Americas. "As key commercial real estate sectors continue to see recovery, Mike will be a crucial player in creating sustainable growth and innovation for our clients' project needs."

Based in Chicago, Mike joins JLL from J.C. Anderson, Inc., where he most recently served as President and led business development initiatives resulting in major revenue growth.

"Between the volatility in construction material prices and challenging construction labor markets, our clients are working through a lot of challenging pain points as they look to plan and execute projects," said Burns. "Mike's wealth of industry expertise, relationships, and strategic insights will help keep communities growing by keeping projects moving."

JLL Project and Development Services is a leader in the development, design, construction and branding of commercial real estate projects for the world's most prominent corporations, educational institutions, public jurisdictions, healthcare organizations, industrial facilities, retailers, hotels, sports facilities and real estate owners. Ranked No. 1 Top Development Company by Modern Healthcare, No. 3 in Building Design + Construction's 2019 Construction Management Giants survey, and No. 2 on Engineering News-Record's 2020 list of Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 3 on their 2020 list of Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms, JLL's project management team comprises 6,800 project managers across 80 countries and is actively managing $99.4 billion under construction.